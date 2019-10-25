MURRAY — A committee approved a proposed ordinance Thursday that rewrites some rules and regulations within the City of Murray fire and police departments.
One of those new guidelines calls for dropping the minimum age of Murray Fire Department recruits from 21 to 18, a move that City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said is designed with one thing in mind — increasing the number of applicants to the department.
“That’s exactly right,” Pologruto said during a meeting of the Murray City Council’s Public Safety Committee Thursday afternoon. “Over the past, I’d say five years, we have seen a steady decline in the number of applicants so, along the way, we have this hope that will have more applicants.
“It’s funny. I think if you take a look at three years ago, 21 was the age across the commonwealth. I think with recent pension issues (throughout Kentucky communities) and a number of things across the state, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to fill firefighter positions and, because of that, we’re starting to go to that age.”
Pologruto said departments in Paducah and Bowling Green recently dropped their minimum age for recruits to 18. He said he believes this will be a continuing trend across the Bluegrass State and Murray would just be adopting the obvious.
Still, there was some skepticism about the move.
“I know, at 18, they’re legal, but I still think of them as teenagers,” Councilwoman Linda Cherry said, then asking the chief, “What’s your opinion on their emotional maturity?”
“I came from Florida,” Pologruto said of his previous stop before coming to Murray, “and the age was 18 there. I think it just depends on the individual, but it’s very important that we bring them in and interview them and scrutinize them on their readiness.”
Pologruto also said that an increase in applicants would be welcome. He said one position is open currently and three more are about to become open at the end of November. He said there will not be any additions until spring 2020.
This ordinance received its first reading in front of the full council Thursday night. A second reading will follow at a later date.
Also Thursday night, the council approved the city’s health insurance plan for the 2020 fiscal year and, after an hour-long Health Insurance Committee meeting that afternoon, changes were approved.
City Human Resources Director Cathy Morris reported that, due to an increase in additional claims during 2019, both in number and in dollar amount, the city is agreeing to a $61,500 increase in fixed costs due to the types of claims that were reported in ’19. She also said that the stop-loss carrier for the plan, MedBen, expects the city to spend anywhere from an additional $213,000 to $267,000 for claims next year, meaning the city’s premium and the employees’ premiums will go up.
Along with that, the city will go from paying 92 percent of the cost to 89 percent, meaning employees will go from paying 8 percent to 11 percent. Morris said this would mean an impact of an average of $2,700 in benefits for employees, with the minimum impact being $58 and the maximum being about $3,600, depending on the categories of certain employees.
Morris said open enrollment for city employees is expected to begin on or about Nov. 18, which will be in advance of the Dec. 2 deadline.
The city also now finds itself one step away from acquiring its third water district in about 20 years. Murray Water District No. 2 covers about 270 customers along KY 121 south of Murray. Former City Manager Don Elias is representing the Bacon Farmer Workman firm that is attempting to obtain the proper paperwork for submitting the proposal to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, which has final approval.
Elias said this would not result in any additional costs to the city, though it will mean an increase in costs for customers of the district. Marty Futrell, the district’s director, said No. 2 currently has some of the lowest rates in the state.
Futrell also told the council’s Public Works Committee Thursday that all of the customers have been notified of the change.
With that, the council passed a resolution that is required for this measure to go forward. Earlier, the Calloway County Fiscal Court and the district itself passed similar resolutions.
