MURRAY - In a letter to parents and stakeholders on Sunday, Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons announced that, as of today, masking will be optional on buses.
“Students PS-12 and staff will have the option of wearing masks or face coverings on school transportation. As of Feb. 25, 2022, the CDC no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in PS-12 education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level,” the letter said.
Calloway County Schools had not released a statement regarding any changes to their masking policies on buses prior to press time.
