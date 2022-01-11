MURRAY - Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons announced Monday that the district returns to universal masking today.
Beginning today, due to recent COVID-19 information available for Murray/Calloway County, MISD will require face masks/coverings indoors (classroom, hallways, offices, etc…) for all students (PS-12) throughout regular school hours and KIDS CO after-school program. Universal masking applies to all individuals, including visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Per federal mandate, face masks/coverings are required when using school transportation.
During extracurricular activities, face masks/coverings are highly encouraged for large indoor venues (gyms, auditoriums, etc…). Face masks/coverings are not required outdoors.
MISD encourages everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to strongly consider and take part after consultation with your healthcare provider. The vaccines are our best defense for a safe and healthy school year.
Daily Symptoms Check
The Student COVID-19 self-check is available here: https://bit.ly/MISDselfcheck
If you have questions, please contact your child’s school.
On a regular basis, the Murray Independent District will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to determine mask protocols for students PS-12 and staff.
