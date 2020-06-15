MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District Board of Education approved several alternate calendars for the 2020-21 school year in case COVID-19 necessitates changes, as well as approving a plan to provide more mobile devices for student learning.
The additional options for the school calendar may become necessary depending on state recommendations related to COVID-19. Samons said he is still hoping to implement the traditional calendar the board has already approved, which has a start date of Aug. 5. However, the Kentucky Department of Education has asked all school districts to provide at least two other options for the 2020-21 school year.
Samons said Option 1A would have an Aug. 24 start. It would not include a fall break or a spring break and would be 154 days, with the final day for students being April 23. To achieve the minimum required number of instructional hours, schools would have to extend each day to seven hours.
Option 2A would have a Sept. 8 start date and would also be 154 days. The final day for students would be May 7.
Answering a question from board member Shawn Smee, Samons said he not received any indication from the state as to whether or not the district would have to deviate from the calendar the board already passed.
“I have not,” Samons said. “It’s a wait-and-see process right now, and as you know, weekly, it seems like information is changing. I’m still hopeful for a traditional start.”
The board also approved an application for NTI eligibility for the next school year should it become necessary.
“The NTI application goes to the Kentucky Department of Education,” Samons said. “This would only be the second year in the district that we would be considered a participant due to the questions still about COVID, but it’s a good resource to have.”
The board also voted on an addendum to the district technology plan for a concept known as “one-to-one technology,” which means one computer or device for every student. The plan would dedicate $250,000 to the purchase of mobile devices such as Chromebooks, and students would be able to use the same device for multiple years.
“Five to six years is what you’re going to get, (maximum),” said Chief Information Officer Rusty Back. “Obviously, at least in our district, we’ve never had a student have a device for multiple years. Most of the time, in districts that do this, they will give an incoming freshman a device and the incoming freshman keeps that same device for four years. Upon graduation, there may be a dollar buyout or something like that, but you don’t count on reusing that device.
“One thing of note: by far, the need for access (to technology) has been increasing in our classrooms. Teachers want it, we’ve had surveys and data showing that; students (want it) as well. When COVID-19 hit and students were remote learning, we had to give devices out to students who didn’t have a device at home. If you take Murray High for example, they gave out 102 devices; of the 102, 76 were free and reduced (lunch) students. We have a digital divide in this country and in this community. This is one thing that helps address that and puts every student on the same playing field.”
As part of his monthly report, Superintendent Coy Samons presented a spending plan for money that was made available to the district through two programs that were funded by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. Funds for both programs are being directed through the Governor’s Office. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund will provide $351,682, and Samons said it would be spent on items such as health supplies and materials, custodial maintenance, supplies for technology-related devices and technology-related needs. Dollars will also have to be set aside for private school needs, specifically home schooling, Samons said.
Also funded by the CARES Act is $60,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Samons said it would pay for supplies, professional training, supplemental books, textbooks and other materials. He said he would be giving monthly reports to the board in the future on exactly how those dollars are being spent.
Toward the beginning of the meeting, Mark Rawlings of Robert W. Baird & Co. updated the board on the district’s bonding capacity for future construction projects. He said the board is close to $11.5 million in bonding capacity, which is better than one might expect, given the tough financial situation all districts are facing because of COVID-19.
“That is due to moves the district has made over the last several years,” Samons told the Ledger & Times Friday. “We just completed the major (renovation) project at the high school and we are still in good position to make facility improvements in the future when needed.”
Samons added, “I don’t see us starting any major projects in the 20-21 school year, but maybe we would consider beginning or taking a look at (some) in the ’20-21 school year.”
