MURRAY — The Murray Board of Education approved two versions of the next school calendar at its monthly meeting last Thursday, as well as hearing updates on Tiger Christmas and a program to provide internet access to students in need.
The board approved proposed “traditional” and “variable” school calendars for 2021-22. The traditional calendar has opening day scheduled for Aug. 4; fall break set for Oct. 4-8, Thanksgiving break set for Nov. 24-26; Christmas break set for Dec. 20-31, with school restarting on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022; days off scheduled for Feb. 21 and March 25; spring break set for April 4-8; and closing day on May 17.
The variable calendar has opening day scheduled for Aug. 20; fall break set for Oct. 4-8, Thanksgiving break set for Nov. 24-26; Christmas break set for Dec. 23 through Jan. 7, with school restarting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022; days off scheduled for Feb. 21 and March 25; spring break set for April 4-8; and closing day on May 17.
At the beginning of the meeting, several in attendance told the board about the MISD Foundation For Excellence’s efforts to provide internet service for students in need. Also part of the partnership are the Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) and The Den Youth Services Center.
Foundation Treasurer Nathan Crafton said the project’s funding has come from donations from local churches and businesses.
“The internet service provider takes no cut; they’re just doing it for cost,” Crafton said. “We pay no cut, it’s all straight through. It’s just a good way for us to filter internet to those who actually do need it.”
FRYSC Director Morgan Carmen said internet access is always important, but is especially so when schools are having to resort to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a regular year, after the school day, other students have the opportunity to go home, get on the internet and learn about whatever they want to, basically,” she said. “The students we work with don’t have those opportunities, so this will be a good way to kind of get all of our kids on the same playing field.”
MISD Chief Information Officer Rusty Back said the initiative would have a big impact on the students it is serving. He said there has been a “digital divide” across the nation for years, so this will help bridge that gap for MISD students without internet access at home. With this program, the digital device – such as a Google Chromebook – issued to the student by the school is the only device that will be able to access the internet in the student’s home with the equipment provided.
“We’re not providing internet for the entire family … it’s for the student specifically,” Back said. “If you look statewide across Kentucky in various regions, 4 to 7% of students don’t have internet access at home.”
Carmen added that there are currently 13 students being served by the program and one on the list that her office is currently working on. She said she gets one or two phone calls about the program every week, and families struggling from financial losses suffered during the pandemic appreciate the assistance.
“If we can take that $50 bill off of their plate to cover that internet service, it helps tremendously,” Carmen said.
•••
Janeanne Turner, coordinator for the Den Youth Services Center, gave the board an update on Tiger Christmas. This year, MISD family resource and youth service centers are coordinating with Calloway County Schools on what they are calling COVID Christmas 2020. They are accepting only monetary donations and no toys or other donated items this year to eliminate the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
“In the past, we’ve touched lots of paper, we’ve touched lots of gifts, lots of items, and we knew that this year, we couldn’t do that for fear that if somebody volunteering for us got sick, that would shut our whole operation down and nobody (we serve) would get Christmas.
“So we met with Calloway and we felt that the safest way to do this … is that we would collect donations and have an event that would take place after we collect the donations. We have partnered with Walmart, and we will set up a couple of weeks there. We will ask our families to come in at a certain shopping time and they will be told about the amount their kids will be given, and they will go and shop. We will be there to help them check out, go through their items and supervise that.”
There are also businesses in town with Christmas trees sponsoring “Tiger Tags” for sixth through 12th grade students to receive gift cards, Turner said.
•••
Assistant Superintendent Lou Carter presented the 2020 School Report Card for the district. She said accountability tests were not included this year because of the pandemic. A majority of state testing were suspended for the 2019-20 school year after Kentucky received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education in order to suspend testing and accountability earlier this spring. Because there were no accountability tests, there will be no STAR rating this year, Carter said. Attendance data could also not be included because of inconsistencies in reporting from the spring.
Current and past school report cards for all districts may be viewed at www.kyschoolreportcard.com. The report specific to MISD may be accessed at www.kyschoolreportcard.com/organization.5633?year=2020.
•••
The board also voted to match Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS) offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission in the amount of $11,156.
•••
At the end of the meeting, Samons addressed the decision he had made earlier that afternoon to continue online instruction for at least the next two weeks, with the current plan being to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30, the Monday after the Thanksgiving break. He said he intends to stick to that date unless the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise at an alarming rate. If the reopening date changes, Samons said he would inform the public by Nov. 25.
Samons said that prior to MISD and Calloway County Schools deciding to go to virtual learning starting on the week of the general election, the Calloway County Health Department was able to trace most COVID-19 cases back to specific events like weddings or family gatherings. Then there began to be more community spread, so the health department could longer trace the source of many of the cases, Samons said.
“As a community, we need to do everything we can outside of the school district,” Samons said. “That’s wearing masks, maintain social distance, washing our hands, follow the COVID-19 guidelines to reduce the spread of this virus.”
At its monthly meeting the same night, the Calloway County Board of Education decided to start back with in-person classes today, Nov. 16.
