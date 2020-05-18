MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District Board of Education approved the tentative 2020-21 budget at last week’s monthly meeting, including a 1% salary increase for classified and certified district staff.
At Thursday’s board meeting, Superintendent Coy Samons said the tentative budget totals around $26 million. Board Chairman Richard Crouch mentioned that the board had looked at the budget projections in January, and Samons added that the board would approve the final working budget in September.
“We look at the budget three times every year, in January, May and September,” Crouch added.
The board also approved the salary schedules for 2020-21.
“Mr. Chairman, I’m pleased to provide the board a salary schedule that reflects a 1 percent increase for certified and classified staff on their base contracts for the ’20-’21 school year,” Samons said, addressing Crouch. “I feel that at this time, it’s a move that the board can make, and I recommend that we give this, I guess you could call it, a cost-of-living adjustment.”
In other business, the board approved the 34-page Certified School Personnel Evaluation Plan, which was developed by an evaluation committee composed of an equal number of teachers and administrators, as required by KRS 156.557. The committee included Samons, assistant superintendents Whitney York and Lou Carter, Murray Middle School Principal Bob Horne, Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis, Murray Elementary School Principal Denise Whitaker and teachers Jackie Robinson, Megan Kindle, Gena Maley, Hope Foster, Justin Scott and Scott Turner.
The board also approved the first reading of the Nontraditional Instruction Program initial application for 2020-21. Samons said it would be used on an as-needed basis.
“Mr. Chairman, this is a first for the Murray Independent School District,” Samons said. “We are requesting the board approve this first reading of a Nontraditional Instruction Program. It will grant the school district 10 days of NTI instruction for the ’20-’21 school year. This will keep us from going through the emergency process that half of Kentucky school districts had to complete back in March (as schools were closing because of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19).”
In two separate actions, the board approved the BG-4 form for Murray High School renovations and the BG-5 project closeout form for renovations and addition.
“This begins the close-out process for the Murray High School addition and renovation,” Samons said. “It gives you a financial statement, and (the BG-5) is the final close-out document. This is required to be reported to the Kentucky Department of Education. As you can see, the total project came in right above $19 million, and I’m glad to see we are closing it out.”
The board approved the auditing services contract for 2019-20. Samons recommended continuing to retain the services of Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs. He said the firm had been the district’s auditor for the last several years, and the new contract for $18,250 includes a $750 increase over the prior year.
After reading the names of students who had been accepted as Governor’s Scholars for 2020 (Ella Brown Terry, Mary Howell, Kyra Shutt, Claire Whitaker, Patrick Jones and alternates Ellen Blaylock and Caroline Kim), Samons also mentioned the virtual graduation ceremony that MHS would be having soon because of social distancing requirements related to COVID-19.
“The virtual ceremony will start on May 26, 27 and 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Samons said. “Students are to call and make reservations for a slot, and we’ll be working with (Sherry) Purdom and some professional photographers and videographers to provide a product for them to have as a keepsake. We’re still holding out hope for some time in the near future that we could also have an in-person graduation, but we want to make sure we have this virtual ceremony to honor our Class of 2020.”
The board held an executive session for the discussion of personnel matters. No action was taken after the board reconvened in open session.
At the beginning of the meeting, Samons reminded the board that KDE has asked districts to come up with alternate school calendars in case adjustments need to be made due to COVID-19.
“You may have heard KDE is requesting that the districts take a look at alternative calendars or variable calendars when school starts this fall,” Samons said. “We are, at this time, proceeding with the traditional calendar, which would have students back August 5. Next month at our June board meeting, we will have a couple of other proposals for the board after we get more guidance from KDE that would possibly have later starts – the last week of August and possibly sometime after the first of September. I would just like the public to know that at this time, we are proceeding with our traditional calendar and an August 5 start date.
Samons also mentioned that last Thursday was the last day for the district’s food service. He said that since mid-March, the district’s food service workers had done an “outstanding job” serving more than 42,000 meals to the community.
