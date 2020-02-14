MURRAY – “Steminists,” a term coined by MES teacher and second grade STEM Club advisor Marcy Back, were the star of the show at the Murray Independent School District’s regular February meeting. The school board recognized the female students and staff involved in STEM area programs offered at all three MISD schools Thursday night.
The programs, including the second grade STEM club, LEGO Robotics Team, and MMS/MHS Girls Who Code, are made possible by support from the Murray Independent School District Foundation for Excellence. Among the Foundations support is are the mini-grants that funded LEGO Robotics and 3-D printing technologies.
Following the recognition, board members congratulated the success of the programs and the benefits the students gain from them.
Board members Miranda Terry and Gina Winchester were not present.
The board quickly voted to approve all oral and written reports, action items, and the consent agenda. Within the action items, the board approved the proposed make-up days for a snow and ice day in November and a school closing for the state basketball tournament in January. The make-up days will be held on Feb. 17 and March 20.
The consent agenda consisted mainly of financial matters, such as paying bills and approving requests for fundraisers and school trips.
The next meeting will be held on March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Carter Administration Building.
