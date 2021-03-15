MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education voted at its regular monthly meeting last Thursday to approve an amended calendar with makeup days, as well as renewing its participation in the non-traditional instruction program for the future.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons explained the changes to the new 2020-21 calendar, which the board unanimously voted to approve.
“We had a winter storm that will require the school district to have three makeup days in May,” Samons said. “This would be May 12, 13, and 14. The last day for students would be May 14, and the closing day for staff would be May 17.”
The board then voted to continue participating in a learning plan for the 2021-22 school year that includes the non-traditional instruction (NTI) program.
“Mr. Chairman, roughly a year ago, our district had not participated in an NTI program,” Samons said, addressing Board Chairman Richard Crouch. “Of course, that offer was extended to roughly 80-plus school districts, but once the pandemic hit last March, after some consideration, I think it is an effective tool for school districts in certain situations, and I recommend that we continue to participate. Right now, that makes the district eligible for a maximum of 10 days to be used. Could be inclement weather, health-related emergencies, natural disasters, those types of things. Those 10 days could be used, and of course, we work with our individual schools on online learning and packets – they look a little different for some families.”
Board member Gayle Rogers asked Samons how the NTI was related to the virtual learning students were required to do throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when the state was requiring all schools to be closed.
“That’s totally different,” Samons said. “This is just in an emergency or a situation that allows us to declare an NTI day due to inclement weather or a bad week of the flu or something like that. We are prepared as far as having technology and getting in a rhythm with the elementary school (instructional) packets in those situations.”
Before voting on the consent agenda, Samons requested that a bid for bank services be pulled from the consent agenda for a separate vote. The district sent an invitation to bid for MISD’s 2021-22 bank services to five local banks, and four banks submitted bids by the March 2 deadline. CFSB submitted a bid with an interest rate of 0.09% and a floor of 0.79%; FNB submitted a bid with an interest rate of 0.15% and a floor of 0.75%; The Murray Bank submitted a bid with an interest rate of 0% and a floor of 0.15%; and Independence Bank submitted a bid with an interest rate of -0.11% and a floor of 0.14%.
Samons recommended accepting the bid from CFSB because of the higher floor, but noted that it was the board’s decision and any of the bids would be a good deal for the district.
“As you can see, it was very close,” Samons said, referring to the chart in the board members’ packets showing the bids.
The board voted to accept the bid from CFSB. Crouch stepped out of the room for the vote because his son works for CFSB.
The board also recognized several students, employees and organizations at the beginning of the meeting. Those recognitions included the following:
• Chase Renick, a junior at Murray High School. who earned a 36 on the ACT, which is the highest possible ACT composite score. After scoring the perfect score, Renick is now exempt from taking the junior ACT in March.
• Murray Middle School Science Bowl Team Coach Sheri Muehleman spoke about the team’s advancement to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl. After winning the DOE West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl on Feb. 19, they now will compete in DOE’s National Science Bowl Finals, which will be conducted virtually from April 29 to May 3. The MMS team will join Paducah Tilghman High School to compete against other schools from across the nation.
• The board recognized the district’s nominees for the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Regional Education Awards and Scholarship Program. The MISD nominees included James Baurer, Hilary Cunningham, Kandi Dawson, Robert Horne and Denise Whitaker.
• The board watched a video presentation of district employees getting their second COVID-19 vaccinations recently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.