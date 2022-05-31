MURRAY – It should come as no surprise that, in the wake of the second deadliest school shooting of record, the security measures in place at each of the schools within the Murray Independent School District were discussed at the Murray Board of Education meeting Thursday. Superintendent Coy Samons assured that each school uses multiple security measures, including school resource officers and restricted entry to school buildings.
The board recognized the following 13 teachers and staff who are retiring this year:
* From Murray Head Start, Lisa Bordeaux, family advocate/Alexander Hall, 28 years (of service); Kathy Boren, instructional assistant, 32 years; and Linda Thompson, family engagement services coordinator, 22 years;
* From Murray Elementary School, Michelle Dickerson, teacher, 27 years; and Marcy Back, teacher, 27 years;
* From Murray Middle School, Diane Basiak, instructional assistant, 15 years; Hope Foster, teacher, 27 years; and Mel Langford, maintenance custodian, 12 years;
* From Murray High School, Cindy Adams, business teacher, 15 years; Rhonda Duff, food service, 24 years; Lisa Polivick, teacher 27 years; Ann Samons, school counselor five years; and Janeann Turner, Youth Services Center coordinator, 24 years.
“Congratulations to all of our retirees. … That’s 275 years of dedication to our students and our district. They will be missed in the buildings,” board member Shawn Smee said and added, “Thank you to every single staff member and employee, every single day for keeping our children and our students safe in lots of different buildings across this community.”
In new business, the board approved the 2022-23 MISD salary schedule. Samons said that the goal in developing it was “to make the salary schedule competitive in the region, and we feel that it is. At a minimum, certified and classified employees will receive a 2% raise for next school year. Our certified salary schedule shows a step increase from 0- 27 (years). That means that each employee on a continuing contract or an employee from year-to-year will see a step increase in salary each year.”
“I was impressed with the comparison … of all the 171 school districts, we ranked 44th,” board member Gayle Rogers noted. “That’s higher than a lot of school districts bigger and richer than we are, and I’m kind of proud of that.”
“As far as that, I’d say the best investment we can make is in our employees,” Samons replied.
The board also approved additional action items, including:
* Section 7 requests for 16 additional positions for the 2022-23 school year, which would cost the district approximately $700,000;
* District Summer School Program staffing needs, salary amounts and parameters for schools to develop their respective programs;
* Athletic training contract with H2 Holdco, Inc. for $43,920 per year;
* Tentative 2022-23 budget;
* 2021-22 Continuation of Learning Plan for Districts, which allows the district to use up to 10 non-traditional instruction days; and
* Resolution related to House Bill 678, which allows districts to proceed with facilities-related projects without prior approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Before adjourning, the board went into two executive sessions – one regarding the acquisition or sale of property (per KRS 61.810(1)(b)) and the other regarding proposed or pending litigation (per KRS 61.810(1)(c)).
The next board meeting will be Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. in the Carter Administration Building, 208 S 13th St.
