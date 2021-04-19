MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education voted on a variety of business items Thursday, including the resignation of one its members.
After several other items on the agenda, the board officially approved the resignation of board member Miranda Terry. Terry recently sent a resignation letter to the board, and she explained that she and her family were relocating because she had been hired at a four-year research university in Nashville, Tennessee. Board Chair Richard Crouch said that the board must fill a vacancy within 60 days of a vacancy, or else “Frankfort does it.”
Samons said the board is required to advertise the board vacancy at least once a week for a period of two weeks.
“We already have the applications available ... my office will be receiving those applications and I will be presenting those to the board after (those two weeks),” Samons said.
•••
Toward the beginning of the meeting, the board discussed Senate Bill 128, which allows public high school students currently enrolled in Kentucky to request to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year to retake and supplement coursework already completed. The bill requires local boards of education to either approve or deny all requests.
“I have provided two handouts on Senate Bill 128,” Samons said. “The board will have to make a decision … on whether or not we will participate.”
Samons said families would be given a survey next week and they would have about 7-10 days to respond with their thoughts on the matter. He said he was not making a recommendation at this time, but noted that it would have a negative effect on the graduation rate, which would affect the district’s accountability score. If the board were to participate, families would have to send their requests by May 1, he said.
•••
The board approved the calendar for 2021-22. Samons said the traditional calendar includes 175 instruction days and the usual vacations. The variable calendar is 162 days, and Samons said that although he hoped it would not be necessary, the district has the flexibility to do virtual learning if it must.
•••
The board approved a speech language pathologist position to go from part-time to full-time for the 2021-22 school year. According to a letter from David McDowell, director of special education for the district, there is an increased number of students with speech/language/communication needs in the district, so he requested to increase the number of SLPs from 2.7 to 3 fulltime. McDowell said SLPs have a maximum case load/service provider of 65 students. The projected number of speech/language students is 155 for the district. That includes 81 at Murray Elementary, 52 at Murray Middle and 22 at Murray High.
•••
The board approved the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) II funding assurances and an ESSER II spending plan. The district will receive a total of $1,453,459, and plans to spend the largest portion ($1,119,541.15) on salaries, fringe benefits and federal match for school nurses, summer school extended school services and gap instruction, COVID-related leave, COVID substitute teachers, guidance and mental health-related services.
The district plans to spend $65,000 on instructional, guidance and mental health materials and $50,899 on wireless access points. Building repairs and maintenance will be funded with $33,018.85 of the funds; $70,000 will go to software for continuity services; $40,000 will go to reimbursements for repairs and maintenance for Fiscal Year 2021; and $75,000 for replacement of technology switches for continuity of services.
•••
The board voted to approve Sunday, May 16, as the date for Murray High School’s commencement ceremony.
“We are looking at having an exciting, in-person graduation on May 16 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University,” MHS Principal Tony Jarvis said. “I have been in conversations with them about using that facility and talking with them about limits on who can attend and overall numbers. We’re also hoping that maybe, by chance, in mid-May some of those situations might be relaxed and we might be able to have more people. But I think at this time, the last number I got was 1200 (allowed) in person inside the arena. So what’s going to happen is that we’ll have a graduation arrangement much like Murray State University’s looks. It will have to be delayed until 4 p.m. so that they can reorganize and reset the arena from the Journey Church arrangement to the graduation arrangement they’re putting together for both Calloway and us.”
•••
The board voted to pass a resolution for graduation requirements for the Class of 2021. The need for a change arose because of the “unprecedented hardships imposed on students, families and MISD personnel” because of COVID-19. Students must complete a minimum of 25 credits, including demonstrated performance-based competency in technology, and all other state and local requirements. The only exceptions will be granted for students who are wards of the court and transfer to MHS or students that transfer from another institution where meeting the 25 credit requirement would not be attainable. Those students will still need to meet the state requirement of 22 credits as defined in a standard diploma.
“This allows for extenuating circumstances for students,” Samons said, adding that the change for this coming year would likely benefit six to eight students at the most.
•••
The board also approved an application of waiver to the Kentucky Board of Education to request that the definition of “the school” in administrative regulation regarding attendance to include a public virtual school, program or academy using digital platforms and technologies with continued access to certified teachers. Samons said the board must submit its application to KDE by April 30.
“What this does is give this board another tool in its kit to provide services to students,” Samons said. “We are not committing to a virtual option at this time; however, this waiver needs to be part (of a contingency plan if needed).”
In other business:
• The board approved the first reading of the certified evaluation plan for 2021-22.
• The board rescheduled its next meeting for May 18 because of a conflict the week before when the meeting would normally be scheduled for the second Thursday of the month.
