MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education met for a special-called meeting on Tuesday in lieu of their regularly-scheduled monthly meeting.
Before the meeting, MISD Foodservice Director April Adams presented MISD’s Nutrition and Physical Activity Report Card. During her presentation, among other things, she advised the board of receiving notice from the USDA that MISD will be able to continue to provide free meals to students through June.
After adopting the meeting agenda, the board elected officers for fiscal year 2022. All officers were re-elected to their current positions – Richard Crouch, board chair; Gina Winchester, vice-chair; Superintendent Coy Samons, board secretary; and MISD School Finance Officer Sarah Kaegi, board treasurer.
Samons recognized the board for their service to the district as part of KSBA School Board Member Recognition Month. In addition, the board also recognized senior members of the Murray High School Tiger Band.
Samons congratulated the group for “the tremendous run that they’ve had. You’ve represented this school district on the local, state and national levels. Your success has been quite impressive, and you’ve made us all proud.”
MISD Assistant Band Director Beth Stribling informed the board that the MHS also received international recognition by being named the 2021 Small Division John Philip Sousa Sudler Recipient.
In his report to the board, Samons advised board members of the new guidance regarding isolation/quarantine and masking in K-12 schools released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health on Monday. In particular, he drew attention to guidance for schools that have universal masking in place.
“With the implementation of universal masking district-wide as of yesterday, (the guidelines say) no contact tracing is needed for school exposures,” Samons said and further clarified that, because “contact tracing will cease for at-school exposures, we will see a decline in quarantined exposures in the school district.”
Samons also reported the number of active COVID cases in the district, “As of (Tuesday) at 4 p.m., out of 1,777 students, (there are) 42 positive cases in preschool through 12th (grade) which is roughly 2-2.5% of the student body have reported a positive case. Employees – out of 315 full-time and part-time employees, it is roughly 12, which is right at 4% of the staff have reported a COVID-19-positive case.”
Board member Gayle Rogers asked if staff vaccination rates have increased.
“It’s 85-90% district-wide. I’m very proud of that. It’s quite high compared to a lot of districts across the Commonwealth,” Samons advised. “As always, we encourage individuals to look at vaccination, discuss it with their healthcare provider and take part if they so choose.”
In other business, the board heard the first reading of the 2021-2022 Kentucky Department of Education Comprehensive District Improvement Plan. The board approved the 2022-2023 Draft Budget in addition to a grant from the School Facilities Construction Commission Office of Assistance in the amount of $11,655. Samons said those funds will have to be matched by the district.
The final action item of the evening was the approval of loaning MISD bus #5 to the Mayfield Independent School District.
“Mayfield Independent lost 17 busses in their fleet due to the (Dec. 10) tornado,” Samons explained. “We are one of 10 districts offering a bus in our school system for (Mayfield Independent to) use.
“It’s one of our larger busses – a 60+ passenger bus. … We’ve agreed, if the board is agreeable, to allow them to use that until they can replace their fleet.”
Rogers said, “I would say, ‘consider, approve and applaud.’ I think we are blessed that we can, and we should. It’s the right thing to do to a neighboring district that’s hurting like they are.”
All items on the consent agenda were approved, including the November 2021 Monthly Report, January invoices, Superintendent’s Personnel Report, overnight and out of state travel requests and a request to surplus a vehicle damaged in the Dec. 10 tornado.
Samons said the district had a Head Start van located in Mayfield that was damaged in the storm and subsequently totaled by the insurance company. However, upon inspection, maintenance staff determined the vehicle could be salvaged.
“It was a van that had 60,000 (miles on it),” Samons explained. “We had to replace some glass, but it was ‘totaled’. It will be on a salvage title, but it will be a part of the maintenance fleet. … So, we repurposed it.”
Before concluding, the board went into executive session to discuss proposed or pending litigation. No action was taken following the board reconvening in open session.
The next MISD board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10., at the Carter Administration Building.
