MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District held a special meeting Thursday for a public hearing on a tax levy.
Superintendent Coy Samons proposed that the real estate and property tax rate for this year be raised to 68.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, an increase from last year’s rate of 66.9 cents. The motor vehicle tax will remain at 54.4 cents. Samons said this increase would generate $251,000 of additional revenue for the district to be used on items such as buildings, maintenance and educational transportation. He also recommended that the increased revenue should also go toward raises for the district’s teachers.
Samons stated that the last 10 years had seen a transition from the majority of Kentucky school districts’ funding coming from the state to now the majority of funding coming from local taxes. The board members estimated that where the state used to provide approximately 60% of funding, and 40% coming from local taxes, it is now 60% local funding and 40% state funding.
For the 2019 tax rate, the MISD ranked 70th out of 173 total school districts in Kentucky. Out of the 53 independent school districts, Murray’s tax rate ranked 45th.
During the regular meeting immediately following, board members voted unanimously in support of the prposed tax levy.
The school board also honored several students for being AP scholars.
The board unanimously voted in favor of moving the October board meeting to Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. to be held in the Carter Administration Building.
