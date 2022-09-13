MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District (MISD) Board of Education held a regular meeting Thursday. Board Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch, Vice-Chair Gina Winchester, along with board members Mark Vinson and Gayle Rogers, were in attendance.
The Board adopted the amended agenda as presented and proceeded with a special recognition of the Murray Family Resource/Youth Service Center (FRYSC) programs directed by Morgan Carman, Murray FRYSC coordinator, and Andrea Morris, The Den Youth Service Center coordinator.
Carman and Morris reviewed the Summer Success programs, including the MISD Summer Family Pick-Up Initiative, which provided activity bags to families, and the Elementary Summer Reading Program in partnership with Calloway County Public Library. Other activities provided during summer break included the Lunch and Literacy program in collaboration with Soup For The Soul, the Back to School Block Party and MISD School Supply Giveaway. Also, an update of the upcoming TIGER Christmas Campaign was given.
In 2021, the program delivered assistance to 366 MISD students, and the directors expect this number to rise for 2022 and will seek additional donations to cover extra costs. Superintendent Coy Samons thanked Carman and Morris for their hard work and dedication to providing students quality experiences within the district.
The board proceeded with oral reports. Samons commented on the preschool bus collision at the intersection of Kirkwood Drive and 16th Street. At the time of the accident, there were two employees, the bus driver and the monitor, and one student on the bus. There were no serious injuries to report, and the district is grateful for the quick reaction of the first responders, which included the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department and Murray-Calloway County EMS. The district is also appreciative of the efforts of the bus driver and monitor during the incident.
During action items, the board approved the 2022-2023 working budget and the membership of the MISD Local Planning Committee (LPC) which will develop the school district’s District Facility Plan. The board approved a number of business and operational items in the consent agenda.
The board convened into executive sessions to discuss acquisition or sale of property, proposed or pending litigation, and personnel matters with no action taken.
The board adjourned and is scheduled to meet in regular session on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Carter Administration Building.
