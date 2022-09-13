MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District (MISD) Board of Education held a regular meeting Thursday. Board Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch, Vice-Chair Gina Winchester, along with board members Mark Vinson and Gayle Rogers, were in attendance. 

The Board adopted the amended agenda as presented and proceeded with a special recognition of the Murray Family Resource/Youth Service Center (FRYSC) programs directed by Morgan Carman, Murray FRYSC coordinator, and Andrea Morris, The Den Youth Service Center coordinator. 