MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education met at the Carter Administration Building Thursday.
The meeting kicked off with a video presented by Sherry Purdom, MISD Public Information officer, which highlighted the Kentucky School Boards Association first region meeting, hosted by MISD board member Shawn Smee, which was at Murray High School. Superintendent Coy Samons congratulated Smee on the success of the event. Board chairman Richard Crouch also congratulated Smee.
Board chairman Richard Crouch made a clarification to the Sep. 9 meeting minutes. Crouch said the tax increase was not towards the tax rate, but the tax revenue.
Board member Mark Vinson started off the oral reports by congratulating students and teachers on their high rankings from Niche.com. Vice-chair Gina Winchester congratulated Smee and the staff who put the KSBA together. Smee brought up all the wonderful athletes in MISD and said how great they were doing this year. Crouch thanked all the employees and students for all the hard work they do every day.
Sammons said according to the Niche.com report, Murray Elementary ranked first out of 708 public schools, Murray Middle ranked second out of 314 schools and Murray High School ranked ninth out of 244 schools, with the school district ranking third out of 167 K-12 public school districts.
Assistant Superintendent Whitney York went over an assessment report about how this year compared to last year, so far. York explained that 17,073 students are enrolled as of Wednesday, compared to five years ago when there were 15,082 students. There is also a 5% increase in students who qualify for free or reduced lunches. She also explained that the K-Prep assessment test that students take has changed and since it is a different test, it cannot be compared to past tests. York then went over ACT scores and said that even though MISD saw a dip in test scores, so did everyone else and the district ranked seventh overall. York said the assessment report shows how important it is for students to be in class.
During the action items, Sammons reported that the schools have requested flexibility with the students’ absences and excuses policy. He said the revision will give students more time to make up work and requested the first reading that night and the policy will be in its final form next month. The board unanimously voted in favor of the revision. Sammons also asked that instead of the $100 vaccine incentive payment set aside for employees who have had their full vaccinations, the board make it $200. All full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the incentive even if they had their vaccines in the past. Sammons said only 75% of employees are fully vaccinated.
In the consent agenda, Sammons said that they will be increasing cameras for the Carter Administration Building that will cover the whole building as well as the parking lot. Also, York mentioned the TVA-sponsored STEM school grant application which will go towards a greenhouse at MHS.
The board adjourned and went into an executive session.
