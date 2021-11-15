MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education held its monthly meeting Thursday.
After being called to order, the meeting began with Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch adding a fourth executive session for proposed or pending litigation. After the motion was carried unanimously, the meeting moved forward to a video presented by Sherry Purdom.
The video was made to recognize the Food Service Program as a thank you for the summer lunch program. Before the video played, April Adams, MISD Food Services director said that from March 18, 2020 to July 31, 2021, 11,2077 breakfast meals and 173,586 lunches were served to students and families. She also said that because of supply and demand as well as shortages, feeding students continues to get more challenging every week. Superintendent Coy Sammons said they deserve recognition for all the hard work they do.
After the video, the consideration of minutes was passed unanimously, and the meeting went into oral reports. Mark Vinson congratulated the Murray High football team as well as the Murray High Tiger Band. Shawn Smee thanked the cafeteria staff once again for all the hard work they do as well as congratulated the five teachers who were in the L.I.F.T program. Gina Winchester also congratulated the band and football team and said the directors and coaches had opportunities to go to bigger systems and that it was commendable that they stayed with the district. Sammons congratulated the middle school and elementary school for their high rankings on U.S. News and World Report.
During action items, Sammons asked the board to approve the District Calendar Committee. The board approved and voted unanimously. The board also heard the first reading of the 2022-2023 traditional school calendar, as well as the variable school calendar. The traditional calendar consisted of 175 days of instruction with the first day of school starting on Aug. 10, 2022, for students and ending on May 25, 2023. The variable school calendar has the first day for students being Aug. 29, 2022, and the last day being May 25, 2023, and reflects 162 days of learning. Both calendars will require 1,062 hours of instruction, so the variable calendar will have longer hours in a day. The variable calendar will only be used in a case of emergencies. Both items were approved unanimously. The board then went to the next action item which was a fund that was given to the district in the amount of $13,940 and was approved. The board then discussed the proposed purchase of three new school buses in the amount of $308,392. Sammons said that after discussing with the transportation director that instead of purchasing one bus per year for three years, he recommended purchasing all three at once. The reason being that the cost of buses will go up considerably next year. The board voted unanimously to approve. The board also approved unanimously on the second reading of the students-absences and excuses policy. This policy will allow students extra time to make up late and missing assignments
The board adjourned and went to executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.