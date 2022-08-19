MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education held a special-called meeting Wednesday in lieu of its regularly-scheduled meeting this month. The meeting began with a recognition of Head Start Director Cindy Graves and her staff for being one of the 13 programs in the country, and the only Kentucky program, recently accredited as a Program of Excellence by the National Head Start Association.
“We have had Head Start services in this district for 57 years, beginning in 1965 with Lyndon B. Johnson’s war on poverty, and the administrators in this district had a great vision and forethought to apply for that program from the beginning,” Graves told the board. “In 1995, we were awarded one of the first Early Head Start grants across the nation to serve infants, toddlers and pregnant moms. There are many, many years of experience and excellence with this district and the Head Start program. We’ve expanded across eight counties, 10 school districts, plus we have a delegate relationship with Western Kentucky University, so we cover the whole Purchase region based out of here with your amazing support.
“We are very honored, and it reflects the hard work that our staff and our partners do every day serving very vulnerable children and families who are either low-income, at-risk or have disability conditions. One of the unique aspects of our program is the comprehensive services that we provide, not just the education in the classroom. We look at health and nutrition and mental health and dental care, all of those aspects, including involving the families in various family engagement activities and resources, parenting education, helping them develop self-sufficiency for their family.”
During the board members’ oral reports, Gayle Rogers spoke about Graves. “I know how hard she works. She’s passionate about what she does and passionate about her kids and families. We are so blessed to have you.”
Mark Vinson took his time to applaud Murray Band Director Tim Zeiss for the year the Tiger Band had last year and congratulated him for being named KMEA (Kentucky Music Education Association) Region One Teacher of the Year. Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis advised that Zeiss was elected President for KMEA Region One; in addition, he was selected to march with the Band Directors Marching Band in the Macy’s Parade next year.
Shawn Smee noted, “It’s nice to see and recognize all the safety measures that have been put in place throughout the buildings, too, to keep our precious cargo and staff safe. So, thank you to all of those who helped implement those over the summer.”
Murray Independent School District (MISD) Superintendent Coy Samons reported an increase in student enrollment from 1,771 last year to 1,831, reflecting a pre-K enrollment of 96 and K12 enrollment of 1,735. He further advised that enrollment of Murray High School students at the Area Technology Center has doubled this year.
In other business, the board approved a tuition increase of $100 for the 2023-34 school year. That will bring out-of-district tuition up to $400 per student and out-of-state tuition to $1,600 for the first year and $650 per year thereafter.
School tax rates for 2022-23 were discussed and approved. The current tax rate is 72.9 cents per $100 assessed value. Samons advised that Kentucky law permits 1.6 cents per $100 assess value to be added to recover losses related to exonerations.
“’A real estate tax exoneration is an action filed in order to exempt property from the payment of real estate taxes,’” Samons read from his background notes. “’An entity owning the property must be a charitable organization such as a nonprofit, church, government buildings, educational institutions, public healthcare and public library.’ To give you an example, in our district over 50% of the buildings in this school district are tax-exempt.”
Chairman Richard Crouch added an example – the former dentist’s office on Main Street that sat between the Calloway County Public Library and the WATCH Center. When the library purchased that property, it went from being a taxable parcel to an exempt one.
The board approved his recommendation to increase next year’s tax rate on real property to 74.5 cents per $100 assessed value. The motor vehicle tax rate will remain unchanged at 54.4 cents per $100 assessed value.
Also approved was an application for full-time emergency certification for a Murray Middle School health teacher position, the unaudited version of the annual financial report for the 2022 fiscal year and the release of GASB54 Committed Fund balance.
The board went into executive session two times – once to discuss the acquisition or sale of property and again to discuss proposed or pending litigation. Following the executive sessions, the meeting was adjourned.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Carter Administration Building, 208 S. 13th St.
