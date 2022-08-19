MISD Head Start staff

The Murray Independent School District Head Start staff were recognized by the school board at its meeting Wednesday for being accredited by the National Head Start Association as a Program of Excellence.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education held a special-called meeting Wednesday in lieu of its regularly-scheduled meeting this month. The meeting began with a recognition of Head Start Director Cindy Graves and her staff for being one of the 13 programs in the country, and the only Kentucky program, recently accredited as a Program of Excellence by the National Head Start Association.

“We have had Head Start services in this district for 57 years, beginning in 1965 with Lyndon B. Johnson’s war on poverty, and the administrators in this district had a great vision and forethought to apply for that program from the beginning,” Graves told the board. “In 1995, we were awarded one of the first Early Head Start grants across the nation to serve infants, toddlers and pregnant moms. There are many, many years of experience and excellence with this district and the Head Start program. We’ve expanded across eight counties, 10 school districts, plus we have a delegate relationship with Western Kentucky University, so we cover the whole Purchase region based out of here with your amazing support.