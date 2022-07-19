MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education held its regular meeting Thursday. Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch, Vice Chairman Gina Winchester, along with BOE members Shawn Smee and Gayle Rogers were in attendance.
The Board adopted the agenda as presented and proceeded with a special recognition of Caroline Koenig, a 2022 Murray High School (MHS) graduate, who was recently named the 2022 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Impromptu Speaking Champion during the FBLA National Conference in Chicago, Illinois.
The board proceeded with oral reports. Superintendent Coy Samons provided information on summer maintenance projects throughout the district and thanked district staff for their hard work. During action items, the board approved three applications for emergency certification at Murray Elementary School, Murray Middle School and MHS. The board also approved the revised student applications for out-of-district and out-of-state enrollment. Shawn Smee was appointed as the board representative to the 2022/2023 Murray Independent Local Planning Committee (LPC). The board approved a number of business and operational items in the consent agenda.
The board convened into two executive sessions to discuss acquisition or sale of property and to discuss proposed or pending litigation. No actions were taken, and the board adjourned.
The Murray BOE meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Carter Administration Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.