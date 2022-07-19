MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education held its regular meeting Thursday. Chairman Dr. Richard Crouch, Vice Chairman Gina Winchester, along with BOE members Shawn Smee and Gayle Rogers were in attendance. 

The Board adopted the agenda as presented and proceeded with a special recognition of Caroline Koenig, a 2022 Murray High School (MHS) graduate, who was recently named the 2022 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Impromptu Speaking Champion during the FBLA National Conference in Chicago, Illinois.