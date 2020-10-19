MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education honored a high school teacher and learned about new staff members through a video at its monthly meeting last week.
During Thursday’s meeting, MISD Assistant Superintendent Whitney York presented a virtual introduction of the new 2020-21 MISD staff. Shortly after that, MISD alumnus Sherry Purdom, announced the 2020 MHS Alumni and Friends Distinguished recipients, recognizing them through a virtual video.
In other business:
• Murray High School teacher John Karanja was recognized for being named a 2020 Yale Educator by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions, after being nominated by a former MHS student.
• MISD board member Shawn Smee was acknowledged after recently being appointed to the Kentucky State School Board Association Board of Directors. Smee will serve as the regional chairperson for Region One with a term that ends in 2022. Smee is the first MISD board member to receive this appointment since 1938.
• Tributes were given to the MISD staff for the recent Niche.com 2021 ranking recognizing MISD as the second best Kentucky public school district.
• York reviewed results from a recent MISD staff survey on modes of instruction during COVID-19.
• Under action items, the board approved the MHS ceiling repair in the former vocational school building and approved the salary schedule I regarding transportation.
• MISD Superintendent Coy Samons provided an update on COVID-19 incidents in the district, as well as percentages of studies learning on-line and in-person.
