MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education held a short open meeting Thursday before going into executive session. Of note was the setting of the 2022 Murray High School graduation date. The board approved graduation being held Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
Superintendent Coy Samons advised the board that, of the seven total applicants from MHS, six were selected for the Governor’s Scholars Program and one was named an alternate. That was not the only achievement by MHS students recognized at Thursday’s meeting. This year, 13 MHS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members placed at the regional competition, 10 of them placed either first or second, and six placed at the state competition. Cindy Adams, one of the MHS FBLA coaches, along with Amy McDowell, said that starting an Murray Middle School Club is among their goals for next year.
MISD Director of Instructional Technology Mechelle Morgan shared some of the highlights of the many STEM programs going on throughout the district. Students from Murray Elementary School, MMS and MHS demonstrated activities and/or gave presentations regarding their projects.
During the board members’ reports, Shawn Smee recognized MISD Public Relations Officer Sherry Purdom and Leadership Tomorrow students who traveled to Washington, DC. Smee accompanied the group and said that the students “represented the district well.” He also commented on watching the students interact with MISD alumni “who are doing great things in Washington, DC, and (they told) their stories of coming from Murray and showing up and showing out in DC. It was really neat to experience that with those students.”
The business of the meeting included the approval of two items discussed at length during last month’s meeting – the second reading of Policy 08.113, which has to do with graduation requirements, and the new district logo celebrating the 150th anniversary of the school district.
The only new business discussed was revising the job description for the school psychologist position. Samons advised that the current school psychologist has accepted another position, which provides the opportunity to revise the description before the position is advertised. Assistant Superintendent Whitney York said that it has been several years since that specific job description was updated and much of the jargon associated with the field has changed over the years, so the revision is both appropriate and necessary.
Following approval of the consent agenda, Crouch spoke of receiving correspondence from the family of Myra Jo Farley, a longtime math teacher at MMS who passed away last month. “I knew Ms. Farley for years. She was a wonderful teacher,” Crouch said.
The board went into two separate executive sessions before adjourning – one concerning the acquisition or sale of property, the other over proposed or pending litigation.
The next MISD board meeting will be Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m., at the Carter Administration Building.
