MURRAY – The Murray High School 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the CFSB Center following approval of the Murray Independent School Board at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting commenced with a recognition of MHS Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Frank for being named the 2023 National High School Strength Conditioning Association Kentucky Coach of the Year. The board also recognized the MHS Swim Team. Head Coach Sara Smith shared highlights from the team’s season.
Superintendent Coy Samons noted the damage district facilities endured as a result of the historically high winds that blew through the area on Friday, March 3. He said around a dozen items were turned into the insurance adjuster, including significant damage to the roof of MHS’ Taylor Gymnasium. He thanked Swift Roofing for sending crews to the high school Saturday to “put a temporary fix” on the building.
Board member Robyn Pizzo previously requested district emails be set up for board members so that constituents can easily get in touch with them. Samons advised members that option is now available to them.
In action items, the board approved the district’s application for a Western Kentucky Association of Education Cooperatives Deeper Learning Initiative grant, which provides stipends to teachers designated to work on the initiatives established under the Kentucky Department of Education’s Deeper Learning Initiative. Six staff members, two at each school, have been identified to receive the stipends.
The district’s 2022-23 KDE Comprehensive District Improvement Plan, which was presented at the February meeting, was approved Thursday following its second reading.
The board also approved a request to create two new positions. Samons explained that there is one district teacher who will be eight days short of completing the 27 years of service necessary to retire at the end of the current school year. He requested the board create an itinerant classroom teacher for an instructional support position for eight days so that she can retire on time and the district can go ahead and hire a new full-time teacher to begin on day one of the 2023-24 school year.
The other position is for a full-time instrumental/vocal music teacher. Samons advised that the position would be shared by the middle school and the high school. In addition to working closely with the band, this position will also allow the district to start a choral program.
“We’ve had a significant increase in the number of students involved in music in the school district,” Samons said. “It’s becoming a management concern just due to the number, and I think it would be a positive move for our district. … (Band Director Tim Zeiss) is anticipating between 110 and 120 students in the program for next year, which is about 20% of the high school.”
Following approval of the consent agenda, the board met with board attorney Chip Adams in executive session on six different matters – three concerning proposed or pending litigation, two regarding personnel matters and one on the acquisition or sale of property. No action was taken following any of the sessions.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 13.
