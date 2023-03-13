MURRAY – The Murray High School 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the CFSB Center following approval of the Murray Independent School Board at its meeting Thursday.

 The meeting commenced with a recognition of MHS Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Frank for being named the 2023 National High School Strength Conditioning Association Kentucky Coach of the Year. The board also recognized the MHS Swim Team. Head Coach Sara Smith shared highlights from the team’s season.