MURRAY - At the Dec. 12 Murray Independent Board of Education meeting, the annual evaluation of Superintendent Coy Samons was completed. The areas evaluated include relationship with the board, community relationships, staff and personnel relationships, educational leadership, business and financial leadership and personal qualities and planning. A point scale (1-5) was used and is interpreted as (1) performs unsatisfactorily; (2) needs improvement in performance; (3) meets performance expectations; (4) exceeds performance expectations; and (5) not observed. The evaluations were completed by each of the five board members.
Chairman Richard Crouch stated that Mr. Samons exceeds in all the qualities it takes to be a successful leader and sets the example for pride, tradition and excellence that makes the Murray Independent School District one of the best in the state. He also added that Samons does a great job of recognizing his faculty and staff for their hard work and contributions.
