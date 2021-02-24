MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education met Monday evening and opened with a presentation from Clayton Morris, Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor at Murray High School. The FFA chapter, a first for the school district, was founded in February 2020 at the onset of COVID-19.
From the inception, the Murray Independent FFA chapter has actively pursued local and state agriculture initiatives. Morris shared highlights of the program and recognized community members who assisted in establishing Murray’s FFA charter. River Valley Ag Credit and Kentucky FFA Foundation provided financial assistance and support to this endeavor. This funding will purchase curriculum, models, hands-on materials for the horticulture pathway, in addition to meeting room materials for the program.
Also during the meeting, representatives from Murray Elementary, Murray Middle and Murray High discussed plans to address achievement gaps for the upcoming school year.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons stated that three days of instruction were lost last week due to inclement weather and will be made up in May.
During written reports, Cindy Graves, Head Start director, provided information on a request from the organization to carry over grant and CARES Act funding for the 2021-22 school year.
Under action items, the board approved the second reading of the MISD Comprehensive District Improvement Plan, while also approving the 2021-22 Site-Based Decision-Making allocations for the school year and achievement targets established by the councils.
The board also approved a full-time school nurse position and a part-time extra school services (EES) daytime instructor for the remainder of the school year.
Under the consent agenda, the board approved a variety of business and operational items.
The board entered an executive session to discuss personnel matters. After exiting the executive session, the board unanimously approved a four-year contract (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025) for Superintendent Coy Samons.
