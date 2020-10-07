MURRAY – Officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority and Murray Electric System presented a $1,000 check Tuesday to the Murray Independent School District’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Program.
According to MISD, the funding will be used for the purchase of a New Goggle Expedition Kit, which will allow all students to travel the world, learn about different cultures and allow the students to really “see” a different world around them.
TVA Government Relations Manager Virginia Gray said the funding came from year-end discretionary funds which include MES, a TVA local power distributor. She said she spoke with Murray’s John McConnell to find out what MISD’s needs were. McConnell is executive director of the Kentucky Office of Boards and Commissions under Gov. Andy Beshear and was also appointed by Beshear to the TVA’s Regional Stewardship Board. That board is comprised on residents of all seven states the TVA serves, and each governor gets an appointment on the board, she said.
“We had some end-of-year funds, although this year it’s a bit less than it normally is just because of economic reasons and COVID-19,” Gray said. “Usually, we like to spread these out among the TVA footprint in Kentucky. We had not done one yet with Murray Independent, so I reached out to John to see if he wanted to talk with someone in the school system and find out if they have a need. I particularly like to focus on the STEAM-related activities. Even though there are various causes we can allocate the money toward, I like to do it with education and STEAM programs because I feel like the money is probably best used in that capacity. Our customers are what allows us to do that, which Murray Electric is.”
“Virginia has a fund that comes from the partnership between Murray Electric System and TVA, and they do a lot of work in trying to help the school systems, so we’re just glad to be a part of that,” said Murray Electric System General Manager Tony Thompson.
MISD Digital Learning Coach Mechelle Morgan said in an MISD news release that the funding would be used toward purchasing new Google Expedition Goggles, which will allow all students to travel the world, learn about different cultures and experience true virtual field trips.
“These goggles allow students to take virtual field trips all around the world, right from their classroom,” Morgan said. “The places they are studying about come to life with Google Expeditions, therefore this will be a great addition to our instructional technology resources.”
“We’d like to thank Murray Electric and TVA for being supportive of our kids,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons. “Without them, we couldn’t do as much as we can as far as being innovative with technology with our students.”
“I’m just glad to be a part of TVA and Murray Electric supporting the STEAM program,” McConnell added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.