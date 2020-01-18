MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education finally voted to approve the new Murray High valedictorian, salutatorian and Top Ten Percent policy in its January regular meeting.
The board also recognized Analise Renfroe, a student at Murray Elementary School, for winning second place at the WKEC Regional Spelling Bee for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Students. Renfroe will compete at the State level in March.
Students in the Murray Elementary School Sign Language Club showed their support for Renfroe by signing a message of gratitude to board members to thank them for their support for students.
The board members were honored by the schools in the district for KSBA School Board Member Recognition month.
April Adams, the Director of Food Services for the school district, explained the school district’s Nutrition and Physical Activity Report Card for 2019 in a public hearing held at 6:45.
During the meeting, the board also re-elected Richard Crouch as chair, Jason Howell as vice chair, Superintendent Coy Samons as secretary and Financial Officer Sarah Kaegi as treasurer.
The board appointed Crouch, Howell and Samons to the Murray Independent-Calloway County School District Finance Corporation.
The board meeting closed for two executive sessions, including one for proposed or pending litigation, and one for personnel matters.
The board’s next regular meeting will be meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Carter Administration Building.
