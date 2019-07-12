MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education approved several new policies, reviewed data security for the upcoming school year and honored the legacy of the late Debi Ross-Jones at its monthly meeting Thursday.
Ross-Jones, who died unexpectedly on June 21, for more than 30 years served the Murray Head Start program, which primarily serves low-income children and families in western Kentucky. She also served the district as a bus driver for five years.
Many of her former colleagues attended the board meeting Thursday night, including Murray Head Start director Cindy Graves, who delivered an impassioned tribute to Ross-Jones.
“She is a true example of what the Head Start foundation is all about,” Graves said. “Helping parents to grow and become more self-sufficient to provide for their children and their family. Debi started out as a Head Start parent and a volunteer in the head start classrooms and with our program. She served on the Head Start policy council, so she took on a leadership role.”
***
Chief Information Officer Rusty Back delivered a presentation to the board pertaining to data security and privacy, which included the various tools the district has in place to prevent data breaches.
***
Coy Samons assured the MISD board that all certified positions in the school district were filled for the upcoming year except for two positions, one at Murray Middle School and one at Murray High School.
***
Finally, the MISD board voted to approve a change order to the main parking lot at Murray High on Doran Road. The additions include the installation of new light poles and a drain at the entrance of the parking lot, which accounted for a sum of $15,976.
