MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education honored the Murray High School senior Tiger Band students Thursday night at its November meeting.
Twenty-eight students were honored, which Tiger Band Director Tim Zeiss said is the largest class of seniors the band has had. Among this class’s accomplishments are winning the title of Bands of America Division 2A State Runner Up and bringing home the program’s fifth Festival of Champions Grand Champion title this year.
Board member Gina Winchester, a former band student, congratulated the students on continuing a proud tradition for the district, and recognized the band directors, teachers and parents who made these accomplishments possible.
Teresa Speed, Safe Schools Coordinator for the district, updated board members after recent meetings with the Kentucky Center for School Safety and newly named Kentucky School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox. Speed said Kentucky is the first state in the nation to go so in-depth in developing school safety initiatives. Speed also said that she is reviewing the district’s emergency management plans with first responders and other experts.
The board held a first reading to consider Calendar Option E for the 2020-21 school year as proposed by the District Calendar Committee. Option E schedules fall break for the week of Oct. 5-9, 2020, which will coincide with all other schools in the region. The school year would begin on Aug. 5, 2020, and conclude on May 14, 2021, with graduation to potentially be held on May 16.
The board also held a first reading to consider amendments to the current requirements for a student to be eligible to be named valedictorian or salutatorian. The possible amendments to this policy include granting equal weight to AP and dual-credit college courses, breaking ties between students using the weighted GPA and then the average numerical percentage of their grades and deciding when these policies can be implemented. The board is also considering adopting a new grading scale. The board is seeking faculty feedback before voting next month.
The board is required to hold a second reading for these items in next month’s meeting before they can be voted upon to allow the public an opportunity to voice its opinions.
