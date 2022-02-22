MURRAY – Murray Independent School District principals presented their respective school’s plans for closing learning gaps identified within their student bodies at the board meeting Thursday. Kentucky law requires Site-Based Decision-Making Councils to set targets annually for eliminating achievement gaps.
Benchmarks for each goal were established based on the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP) test scores from 2021. All schools are looking to improve scores among Hispanic and African American subgroups. In addition, students with disabilities were identified as a target group among elementary and middle school students and economically disadvantaged students were identified among high school students.
Murray Elementary School Principal Denise Whitaker said, “(Third graders) are the only ones who take the state test, but I want you all to know that what we try to focus on is that every grade level – K, first, second and third – all are working to get 70% or 75% of students to proficient/distinguished.”
“We found kindergarten is where we need to focus,” Whitaker noted. “With those students not having pre-school or daycare last year, our Brigance scores (this year) were a little bit lower than we like.”
The state requires that the Brigance assessment be given to kindergarteners within the first 30 days of the school year. Because of the deficits observed in the current kindergarten class, Whitaker advised that MES has been working to provide additional support to next year’s would-be kindergarteners.
“We’re doing lots of monthly packets and monthly checklists for parents. We started out in December with Future Tiger Night. They came in Jan. 3 to pick up packets,” Whitaker said. “That is a great indicator of achievement and how they come to kindergarten ready and ready to learn.”
Whitaker praised the school’s intervention teachers, Ms. Forrester and Ms. Jones, who work with small groups, as well as one-on-one with students who need additional support. She thanked the board for providing the school with funding to create one new interventionist position; however, she advised that the terms of the Read to Achieve Grant MES has been using to employ the other interventionist will no longer allow the school to use the funds in that way.
“That grant was totally changed this year to just be for professional development for teachers and not a teacher (position),” Whitaker said. “So, we’re upset about that right now, but we’ll manage. We hope that (the new interventionist position) continues next year because to be down two interventionists would not be good for our school.”
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons noted that the decision to change the Read to Achieve Grant was made by the Department of Education and stated that he has not received a “satisfactory reason” for the change.
Murray Middle School also received funding from the board which they used to create two new positions.
“I want to rewind about a year, to this time last year,” said MMS Principal Bob Horne. “Mr. Samons and his amazing board staff engaged the principals in a conversation about what we’re going to need for this current school year, realizing we’re going to have kids behind (for) reasons that were not their fault. So, we came up with a proposal for two new positions in our school. They’ve had a tremendous impact to help close the gap with our current kids.”
MMS promoted Shelley Green Stubblefield to assume the newly created Grade Four/Five Assistant Principal position. Lindsey Crane was brought on to be the Response to Intervention (RTI) Coordinator.
Stubblefield and Crane explained how they use RTI to close learning gaps. It is a three-tier system. Tier one is the general education classroom; tier two is small group instruction; and tier three is for students who require more intensive interventions.
The school uses MAP test scores to assess students’ learning needs. Students’ math and reading scores are ranked based on percentiles, and those with the lowest percentile scores are placed in tier three.
Crane said that she and her assistants assess the students to determine their specific learning needs.
“Based on those assessments, we place those students into a research-based program – one for reading and one for math – then, we use those programs to drive our instruction with those students,” Crane said. “We progress-monitor them bi-weekly so that we can keep up with their progress and see how those interventions are working and (identify) any changes we might need to make.”
“Every five to six weeks, teachers, administrators, guidance counselors and the RTI team (meet) and talk about those tier three students and their data,” Stubblefield added. “We exit kids if they’re showing a lot of progress; we keep kids if they need that consistency; and kids that we have concerns about or are not showing as much progress as we’d like, we change our intervention plan for them.”
“Our RTI groups are fluid, and we are continuously looking at those individual student needs,” Crane advised. “We may move students from group to group, based on those needs and to help close the learning gaps with those students.”
Specifically, MMS is looking to reduce the gaps in reading achievement between white and Hispanic subgroups by 10% over the next three years. In fourth and fifth grades, the gap between these groups is 26.6%. Meeting the goal would mean reducing that gap to 20%. In sixth through eighth grades, the gap is 15%; the goal is to bring it down to 13.5%.
“The number I would ask you to compare would be the four/five gap of 26.6% to the upper grades sixth to eighth; their gap is only 15%. That tells us that our current interventions and strategies already being utilized with the (Hispanic) subgroup are working,” Horne said. “The closer they get toward eighth grade, clearly, we want them grade-level and high-school-ready when they leave our building.”
MISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Whitney York presented on behalf of Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis.
MHS identified three goals: to improve science achievement scores for all students, to improve math and reading scores within the African American subgroup and to improve reading scores for all male students.
Board Member Shawn Smee, who is also the Recruitment Director for Murray State University noted, “With the thousands of transcripts we’re seeing in our office, it is regionally. … Specifically in males, the grades that are coming in … it’s just totally horrendous at best - math and science, specifically.”
“(MHS faculty) looked at the curriculum in a lot of these areas to make sure that curriculum is engaging for all of these subgroups of students. The students have access to literature and books in their English classes that reflect their own diverse backgrounds and interests,” York said, noting this is just one example of efforts to close learning gaps.
York also spoke about “credit recovery,” the process by which MHS is helping students earn credits they failed to complete last school year.
“We knew that we were going to have a lot of classes our students (would) need to recover,” she said. “At the high school, the counselors audited every single child’s transcript this year when they came in. … They strategically picked out as few blocks as possible in that child’s schedule to put them in credit recovery to recover those credits.”
“It used to be a little bit different,” York added. “We used to put students in two English (classes) to make up that one, but we have a quite a few students who needed to make an English and a math and a science.”
“The concern at the high school is getting those credits for them to be able to get their diploma. So, it’s a totally different thing there. Now we need to actually make those up,” York said. “Hopefully, we won’t see (decreases in graduation rates) because that’s what the credit recovery process will keep from happening.”
Among other business, the board approved the Site-Based Decision-Making Council allocations for each school for the 2022-23 school year.
Samons noted that these were general allocations and do not include special education or districtwide programs. The MES allocation of roughly $2 million is based on 555 students. MMS will be allocated $1.8 million, based on 649 students. MHS will receive $1.6 million, based on 527 students, which, Samons noted, will be highest enrollment at the high school “in some time.” The current senior class has 88 students; whereas, the current eighth grade has 148 students.
Before approving the consent agenda, Samons drew the board’s attention to the increase in adult meal prices. He explained that the mid-year price increase for adult meals is a requirement for participating in the Seamless Summer Option through the National School Lunch Program.
“I recommend that we continue as long as it’s being offered to remain in the Seamless Summer Option for our district. I just wanted you to be aware of what that change is,” he said and noted, “It is a considerable increase for adults.”
As of today, the price of an adult breakfast increased from $2 to $2.90, adult lunches increased from $3 to $4.85. Student meals will continue to be provided free of charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.