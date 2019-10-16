MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District held a special meeting on Oct. 15. While the board typically meets on the second Thursday of each month, the meeting was moved due to fall break and is now considered a special meeting.
During the meeting, the board recognized the 23 students in the new Murray High School 30+ club. Students qualified for this club by scoring a 30 or higher on the ACT. The students had also been honored earlier Tuesday at a luncheon at Murray State University.
The students honored were: Christine Antony, Andrew Brown, Abigail Dawson, Bradley Dawson, Whitney Dawson, Tomas Ferreyra, Gavin Hager, Garrett Herndon, Dylan Hicks, Hayden Holcomb, Mary Browder Howell, Kathryn Jenkins, Kameryn Key, Thomas Miles, Nathaniel Rogers, Sean Shelton, Alex Shultz, Kyra Shutt, Marina Smart, Mia Todd, Emmalyn Tucker, Tommy Waldrop and Fatemeh Yarali.
The board also celebrated excellent accountability ratings from the state. District Assessment Coordinator Whitney York said she was very pleased with the results.
“We got two five-star ratings and two four-star ratings for ours schools,” York said. She said students are working to be the best they can be, and it has produced high results, but that the district sees areas they can improve on.
The next MISD board meeting will be held at the Carter Administration Building at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
