MURRAY — The following is a press release issued Monday to the parents of children in the Murray Independent School District from Coy Samons, superintendent of the MISD:
This week begins the second quarter of instruction for your children in the Murray Independent School District. First, we want to say thank you for your support over these past months as we’ve navigated this unusual time together. We appreciate not only your support, but the hard work that you and your child/children have put in each and every day to continue to learn and grow. It takes a team to ensure the best learning possible for our students, and we appreciate the partnership of our families and community.
As we move through this school year, we will continue to evaluate the learning environment for students, as well as make adjustments as needed to instruction. After careful consideration, we plan to make the following adjustments to scheduling for the second quarter:
Students in kindergarten through 6th grade
• Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will continue to attend in person, if selected, five (5) days per week. Online instruction for these days continues to an option for families.
Wednesday Virtual Instruction Days - all students grades 7 through 12
• Beginning Wednesday Oct. 28, and for the remainder of the quarter, until Dec. 18, students in 7th and 8th grade will attendschool in person four (4) days per week, with a virtual learning day each Wednesday. For those who select in person instruction, students will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
• Murray High students will continue virtual learning days on Wednesdays, attending in person for those who select that mode of instruction on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Virtual Instruction Days - All students Nov. 23 and 24
• Monday Nov. 23, and Tuesday Nov. 24, (Thanksgiving week) will be VIRTUAL instruction days for all students in the Murray Independent School District. Teachers will send home or work virtually with students on these days, but no students will be on campus the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.
If you have questions, please contact your child’s school.
Monday’s announcement came a day after Samons announced that a positive test for COVID-19 involved the district’s Preschool/Head Start Center.
In a statement sent to the MISD community Sunday, he said contact tracing had been completed by the MISD school health coordinator with assistance of Calloway County Health Department.
“Three of Murray preschool classrooms (Whitten Center & Murray Elementary Preschool) will be online only until Nov. 4, due to quarantine related to COVID-19 contact tracing,” Samons said. “The communication goal of Murray Independent Schools is to be transparent and correspond clearly, as we navigate through an ever-changing and fluid situation during a national pandemic.
“As stated previously, my office will continue to update information as it becomes available. MISD personnel will continue to monitor and proceed accordingly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.