MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District has released a 2020-21 updated online learning plan with full details regarding online learning, devices and internet access, as well as meal pickup options.
Full detailed information can be found on the MISD Returning to School site: https://murray.kyschools.us/misd2021.
Murray Elementary School is in the process of scheduling front lawn visits for Aug. 18 and 19. If parents have not completed the Google form to schedule a visit, call (270) 753-5022. Murray Middle School students and families can schedule a back to school visit by calling (270) 753-5125, and Murray High School students and families can schedule a back to school tour on either Aug. 18, 19 or 20 by calling (270) 753-5202.
If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school as they will be able to answer your questions or direct your call.
During the Aug. 13 Murray Board of Education meeting, the Murray Board of Education voted to amend the 2020-21 Murray Independent School District (MISD) Return to School Plan, and begin online instruction for all MISD students, Aug. 24, 2020.
The Murray Board of Education will continue to monitor and assess the COVID cases in the Murray and Calloway County community on a daily basis. In the event a decline is seen in COVID cases, a special-called Murray Board of Education meeting will be held to evaluate beginning in-person classes prior to the governor’s Sept. 28 in-person date recommendation.
