MURRAY – At the Dec. 12 regular meeting, the Murray Independent School District reviewed the annual audit report from Alexander, Thompson & Arnold accountant Matt Hale.
Hale presented on the district’s financial position for the 2018-19 year.
Superintendent Coy Samons said this year’s audit showed a healthy position for the district.
“We have kept … expenditures even with revenue, so we feel good about it,” Samons said. In addition to balanced revenue and expenses, Samons said the district maintained a 10% budget contingency again this year, which is considered healthy for this district. The board members commented during the meeting that a 2% contingency is required by statutes, while at least a 5% contingency is recommended.
The board members voted to approve school calendar option E for the 2020-21 school year. This calendar option includes a start date on Aug. 5, 2020, and a closing day on May 14, 2021. Graduation will potentially be held on May 16. Fall break is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5-9, 2020.
The board also voted to table a vote on the new Murray High School Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Top 10 Percent policy pending further discussion and information.
The board unanimously voted to approve all items on the consent agenda, including fundraising and field trip requests.
Board member Gina Winchester spoke about ongoing negotiations between the Murray Calloway County Hospital and Anthem. Currently, the hospital will not be accepting Anthem insurance, which directly impacts MISD employees. Winchester attended an informational meeting regarding the negotiations and reported that she expects an agreement to be reached which would allow for Anthem insurance to be used at the hospital.
The board meeting then closed to the public for two executive sessions. One was for the superintendent’s evaluation and the other was for pending or proposed litigation.
The January regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020, in the Carter Administration Building.
