MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District announced Wednesday that students preschool through fifth grade will not be returning to in-person learning on Monday.
In a news release, the district said that all students will continue online instruction through Dec. 18. The executive order signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Nov. 18 prohibits in-person instruction unless the COVID-19 incidence rate of a county is below 25 cases per 100,000 people. Per the COVID-19 current incidence rate map provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday, Calloway County shows an incidence rate of 64.8 with an additional 20 positive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Calloway County Health Department.
Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education, communicated the following statement to all Kentucky Public School Districts:
“The governor’s executive order will have the force and effect of law. Therefore, all local school districts are expected to comply with all provisions of any EO applicable to local school districts,” Glass said.
At this time, MISD students ,preschool-through 12th grade, are scheduled to return for in-person classes on Jan. 11, 2021.
