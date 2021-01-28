MISD staff members receive COVID-19 vaccine

MURRAY – Through a collaborative effort with the Murray Independent School District and the Calloway County Health Department, 232 staff members received the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 20. Vaccines were given at Murray Elementary, the Murray Board of Education, Murray Middle School and Murray High School.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said this day was an important event for the MISD.
“I am hopeful this leads to the return of normalcy in the near future for our students, staff and community,” he said. Samons also thanked the Calloway County Health Department for their hard work in administering the vaccine to the teachers and staff.
“We are so excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Whitney York, MISD assistant superintendent of instruction and director of human resources, who collaborated with the health department to schedule and organize the vaccines. “Our staff members have been on the front line of this pandemic, teaching, driving, feeding and assisting our students. We are just thankful that state and local agencies, especially our local health department, have coordinated to give our staff members this opportunity.”
