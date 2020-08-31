MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons and school principals say they have come a long way with improving online instruction since the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly thrust them into teaching students at home with no previous preparation.
After Gov. Andy Beshear recommended districts hold off on having in-person classes until at least Sept. 28, the MISD Board of Education voted to start the year on Aug. 24 with online instruction only. Meanwhile, the Calloway County Board of Education opted to go ahead with its original Aug. 24 start date for in-person classes, although students do have the option of virtual instruction.
The next scheduled MISD board meeting is currently Sept. 10, but district personnel said they would keep a close eye on the number of local coronavirus cases and the percentage of positive tests coming out of Calloway County. If those numbers start to wane, the board could hold a special-called meeting to decide to begin in-person classes earlier than Sept. 28.
Samons said he is proud of how far the district has come so far with improving the online learning experience for students since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Prior to March of this year, this district had never participated in non-traditional instruction (NTI) because we realize there is no substitute for a solid day of in-person instruction in the Murray Independent School District,” Samons said. “But as we all know, we had the COVID-19 declaration by Gov. Beshear in March and he requested that all the public school districts in the state go to an online learning format. Since we have never been involved in that, we had a learning curve to try to figure out how to provide service to our students for the remainder of the year. We felt pretty good about what we were able to do in such a short time.”
Since that time, the district knew that regardless of whether they could hold in-person classes right away or not, online instruction would still need to be an option as the pandemic continued, Samons said. He said the district had been training staff throughout the summer, and spent at least a week in July and August with training specifically dedicated to online instruction. He said he believes the overall experience for students is much better now than it was in the spring.
“You’ve got elementary, middle and high school students, and of course, their abilities vary on what they’re capable of doing online, and we are having to learn what individuals are comfortable doing online and what our staff are able to do as far as training on formats and those types of items,” Samons said. “As we go along, we feel like we are improving, and we look forward to the day when we can go back to in-person instruction.”
Samons said he had heard positive reports from principals about the first week of school, which concluded on Friday.
“To my understanding, we’ve had a very high participation rate. We always have a few technical glitches, but overall, we feel very good about what we were able to accomplish this week,” Samons said Friday. “We will continue to provide the best product that we can to our stakeholders and to our families. My office will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 data, and if we have an opportunity to return back to in-person instruction prior to the governor’s Sept. 28 recommendation, we will definitely have a special-called meeting, but we’re still not at that point yet.”
Murray Elementary School Principal Denise Whitaker said she felt very good about how the first week went.
“First of all, our families have been outstanding as far as working with us and helping their children,” Whitaker said. “We also think that the schedule we made has been very successful, where it’s one hour a day (in a videoconference with teachers and classmates) for each grade level so the families can plan around that. Then they have two to three hours of work that they do independently outside of that one hour of live online instruction. They may also watch (a recording of that class session), so if they cannot meet the class online, then they get to watch the video at night with their parents or in the afternoon, whenever it’s best for their family.”
Whitaker said the school has gotten a great response from parents, who have told her and the teachers that everything seems more organized than it did in the spring. She said the teachers have worked very hard to learn how to best use the technology, and the students’ daily packets have also been more organized and include a checklist so students and parents know exactly what needs to be accomplished each day. She said having the hour of instruction set at a specific time each day seems to have allowed more families to better plan their schedules so that more students have been able to participate.
Murray Middle School Principal Bob Horne said it was certainly a shock when in-person classes were abruptly canceled in March, but the staff had made great strides in enhancing their technology skills since then. He said it helped that at the time the pandemic started, MMS was already a “2 to 1” school, which means there was one Google Chromebook for every two students, and about half the student population was using Chromebooks to complete assignments 2-3 times a week. Having Zoom or Google Meet class sessions between students and teachers was new, but with that basic understanding of the technology already learned, adding that component was relatively seamless, he said.
“We got through the spring I think as well as could be expected,” Horne said. “I’m really proud of our staff and our kids, and the participation average was way up in the 90s, so we were proud of that. But we’ve had opportunities to reflect and learn and grow and get more training with the anticipation of starting the new year and that at some point, we could go all online again. … We’ve been preparing for both (in-person and online) and at the last moment (we found out) we were going to start online, and I think we’ve gotten off to a good start this past week. I’ve had excellent feedback from the teachers, and my interactions with parents have been really, really good about how online is starting.
“Is it perfect? No. Hiccups? Yes. But you work through those one at a time and develop that support system within our staff so they can help problem-solve with kids and parents with the technology. … As building principal, I just want to give a big shout-out to our students and our parents for their patience and for their support as the teachers have started cranking up our online instruction. They’ve been phenomenal.”
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis said that with teachers knowing there was a strong possibility they would still need to do a great deal of online instruction in the fall, they spent a large number of working days in August preparing. He said they worked with educators outside the district who had a lot of experience with online instruction, and teachers have strengthened their skills and knowledge of the Google suite of cloud computing and collaboration software known as G Suite.
“The first week of school, our attendance has been really strong and we’ve had good feedback from parents on how we are communicating, and teachers have felt really good about the numbers of kids that have participated,” Jarvis said. “We really focus the first week on trying to establish contacts and build relationships the best way we can even though it’s not in person. We’re just trying to think a little differently about how we start out the school and we know you’ve got to start somewhere. This is how we’re going to have to do it for the present in hopes that in the future, we’ll see kids in the building.”
Jarvis said the staff and faculty members appreciate all the support and understanding from the community when there have been technical problems. He said that while those problems have been limited, they have happened and everyone seems to have been very patient while they have worked through those difficulties.
“We’ve still got plenty of areas to grow, but the community and the school system and the Board of Education have been super supportive of us,” Jarvis said. “We know we are going to continue to do very good things in hopes of soon seeing kids in person, whenever that choice is made.”
