MURRAY - The Murray High School Alumni & Friends Association will debut the Distinguished Alumni Recognition from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Commons Area of Murray High School (enter from Doran Road door). Four MHS alumni will be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments since graduating from Murray High. The four honorees are Dr. Clegg Austin (1950); Tim Adams (1979); Dr. Robert Lyons (1985); and Emily Simmons (1998).
A $20 donation to the MHS Alumni & Friends Association will include a baked spaghetti dinner catered by the ATC culinary students. Seating is limited and seats may be reserved by calling Sherry Purdom at 270-753-4363 or Martha Andrus at 270-753-1916.
Austin has given back to the Murray-Calloway County community in many ways. After graduating from MHS, he received an AB degree from Murray State University and entered medical school at the University of Louisville where he received his medical degree in 1957. He returned to Murray and joined the medical staff at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic in 1961.
He was called to military duty during the Vietnam Era and spent four years stationed at Fort Hood.
In 1963, he received certification by the American Board of Pediatrics and became a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In 1984, he was elected secretary/treasurer of the medical staff at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was president in 1986. He was awarded the 2018 Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. He also received the Don Cantley Community Service Award by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Austin retired in 2018 after 57 years of service to the community and upon his retirement, he had cared for more than three generations of clients.
Austin’s late father, A.B., served on the MISD School Board from 1941 until his death in 1954. His late mother, Lucille Farmer Austin, a Murray High School alumnus, taught French in the Murray schools from 1958 until her retirement in 1971.
Tim Adams is the president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C. A research based industry, it consists of 500 of the world’s largest global financial institutions with offices in Brussels, Dubai, Singapore and Beijing.
From 1990-92, Adams was employed as an economist at the White House in the Office of Policy Development. Credited with working on several presidential campaigns, including policy director for the 2004 elections, Adams co-founded the G7 Group in 1993. As the former U.S. Treasury Department Chief of Staff (2001-2004) and the Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs (2005-2008), Adams also served as a managing director at the Lindsey Group, a global financial advisory firm.
Robert Lyons, EdD, recently retired from Murray State University after a 30-year career in public education in K-12 and higher education. Currently, he is a learning specialist with Industrial Training Services. He was a teacher and assistant principal at Henderson and Marshall counties and came to the MSU faculty for the school leadership program. He served as a department chairman and assistant dean and developed the EdD in P-20 and Community Leadership, the Professional Development School Model and Teaching and Technology Summit.
Lyons has served on the boards of Murray nonprofits, as well as the Site-Based Decision-Making Council and other school committees.
He received his BS in physics, MA in secondary education and Secondary School Principal Certification from Murray State University. He obtained his Doctor of Education in Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Memphis.
Emily Simmons joined the staff at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, in 2018 as a pediatric nurse practitioner in pulmonary medicine. From 2006-2018 she practiced in Lexington as a primary care provider for children with medically complex healthcare needs.
In Chicago, she co-founded and serves as the clinical director of the multi-disciplinary Severe/High Risk Asthma Clinic within the hospital. She leads a team consisting of a pulmonologist, allergy/immunologist, social worker, respiratory therapist/asthma educator and two pediatric nurses. In 2020, as a result of her work within the children’s hospital, she was named the Advanced Practice Nurse Exemplar for the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.
She received her BS in nursing/minor behavioral sciences at Oral Roberts University and completed her masters of nursing, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Vanderbilt University.
All Murray High alumni and friends of the school are invited to this recognition and to celebrate 150 years of the Murray Independent School District.
