MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District Board of Education welcomed new staff members during its monthly meeting Thursday, according to a press release from the district.
New staff members for the 2019-2020 school year were introduced by MISD principals Denise Whitaker, Murray Elementary School; Bob Horne, Murray Middle School; and Tony Jarvis, Murray High School. Dr. Richard Crouch, board chairman, commended the Murray Independent School District for receiving the number two school ranking from Niche.com. MISD was recognized by Niche.com as the 2020 No. 2 Kentucky Public School District.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, presented AdvanceED certificates to MISD building principals, and the preschool program director and coordinator. AdvanceEd district-wide accreditation certificates were presented to MISD board members. Murray Independent School District received approval by AdvanceED Global Commission on June 19.
Ashley Rodriguez, AdvancED Analyst, Engagement Services, extended her appreciation in a letter to the MISD. “Thank you again for your commitment to continuous improvement through accreditation. We extend congratulatory wishes to your community and look forward to celebrating your continuous improvement journey.”
The Certificates of Accreditation from AdvancED certifies that Murray Independent has met the criteria for continuous improvement through accreditation for educational quality as established by the NCA Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement, the Northwest Accreditation Commission, and the SACS Commission on accreditation and school improvement through 2024.
MES New employees recognized: Rhonda Adams, Hunter Carter, Maria Baron, Patricia Wells, and Jordyn Wells. MMS employees: Andrea Becker, Barrett Blackburn, Jessica Sager, Matt Mcmann, Tyona Williams, and Kaylie Adams. MHS employees: Wesley Bolin, Tony Jarvis, Jeremy Krug, Faith Haley, Jordan Garland, and Tyler Franklin. Teresa Porter, Central Office custodian, Ron Thompson, ATC, Dedra Schneider, MISD custodian, Preschool: Brenda Cunningham, Morgan Adams, Jill Cochran, Devany Griggs, Lisa Halter, and Aimee Olive. Transportation: Taylor Black, Sarah Crutcher, and Joseph Riley.
MISD Board members approved certified evaluation committee members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.