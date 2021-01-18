MURRAY – In its first meeting with new board member Gayle Rogers, the Murray Independent School District Board elected officers and approved the tentative budget for the next school year.
Each new year starts with the election of officers, and the board voted for recently re-elected board member Richard Crouch to continue as chair.
“Mr. Chairman, I’d like to nominate Dr. Richard Crouch as chair of the Murray Independent School District Board for the umpteenth time,” said Gina Winchester to some laughter in the room. “I’m sure you know how many years, but I don’t know!”
The board also voted to make Winchester vice chair, and Superintendent Coy Samons will continue to act as board secretary, as superintendents have traditionally done in the past.
Crouch also welcomed Rogers as the newest board member before the two of them were sworn in by MISD Administrative Assistant Belinda Taylor. Rogers replaced Jason Howell, who recently was elected as Kentucky’s 1st District state senator. Her husband is former MISD superintendent and current Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.
“I’d like to welcome Gayle Rogers as the new school board member,” Crouch said. “She’s had some exposure to school board matters for several years now, and now she’s on the board.”
“I’m looking forward to this (new) perspective, and I’m happy to see so many familiar faces and many new ones I haven’t met yet,” Rogers said
Later in the meeting, the board passed its draft budget for the 2021-22 academic year.
“This is our first of three required actions, and this is our draft budget for the 2021-22 school year,” Samons said. “You have in front of you a 170-page document and it shows $21,560,000, or around there. Again, it’s our draft budget and I recommend approval. We will come back in May to approve the tentative budget and then we will do the final draft in September. September is the working budget.”
***
During board comments, board member Shawn Smee thanked food service personnel for their hard work in getting boxes of food to children while they have been at home doing virtual learning since early November.
“I wanted to make sure to recognize their hard work that’s been ongoing, but also as I mentioned, in December and every other month before, all the (steps) faculty and staff and administrators took to make everything happen,” Smee said. “It’s been something, and so I appreciate them being able to change on an hourly basis.”
***
The board recognized several teachers who recently received awards. MISD Public Information Officer Sherry Purdom said Murray Elementary School Resource teacher Shannon Harrell, was named a 2020 Walgreens We Teachers Award recipient. Purdom said she was given a $500 Walgreens gift card to help offset the cost of classroom supplies or other items needed for the school year.
Purdom said two MISD teachers were selected as 2020 McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educators. Dana Welsh at Murray Elementary School and Tim Zeiss at Murray High School were chosen from a pool of more than 880 nominations. Winners of the outstanding educator award each received a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom, a T-shirt and certificates and McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
***
Samons recognized the Kentucky School Board Association’s School Board Member Recognition Month with certificates of appreciation and several other items, and thanked board members for their service. Purdom also showed a video compilation of MISD students thanking board members.
“The last 10 months have been very challenging, and you have stepped up and met that challenge and we are continuing to move in a positive direction,” Samons said.
***
In other business:
• The board listened to the annual district audit report from Mark Rawlings and Carrell Boyd with Robert W. Baird & Co.
• The board heard the 2020 Nutrition and Physical Activity Report Card from MISD Director of Food Services April Adams prior to the start of the regular meeting, and later voted to approve the report.
• The board voted to approve the second reading of a new curriculum and instruction board policy regarding alternative credit options. It includes a change in which a previous limitation on how many alternative credits they could earn has been removed.
• The board voted to approve the appointment of Chair Crouch and Vice Chair Winchester to the Murray Independent/Calloway County School District Finance Corporation. The board oversees the operation of the Area Technology Center and contains six members, which includes two school board members from each district and both superintendents, Samons said.
• The board voted to approve the first reading of the 2020-21 Kentucky Department of Education Comprehensive District Improvement Plan for MISD.
• The Finance Corporation held its annual meeting right after the regular board meeting adjourned.
