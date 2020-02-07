WISWELL — Miss Kentucky 2019 Alex Francke came to town Thursday, speaking to the Rotary Club of Murray and at an afternoon assembly for Southwest Calloway Elementary School students.
Murray’s Sarah Jones introduced Francke, saying she had known her since she was born because she had been college roommates with Francke’s mother, Crinda Francke, at the University of Kentucky. Francke, a Lexington native, is also a UK graduate, having majored in business management and minored in international business. She was also a social enterprise scholar for the Lewis Honors College, Jones said.
Francke spoke a bit about what a typical week for Miss Kentucky is like.
“Tuesday, I was in Henderson and then I was in Paducah and now I’m here in Murray,” she said. “I love your part of the state; it is so wonderful. Thank you for welcoming me to Murray. My job as Miss Kentucky is to be out on the road almost every day. I work almost seven days a week, and Miss Kentucky is actually my full-time job.
“A lot of people are interested to know how … you make this a job, how you make a living out of this. Every year, Miss Kentucky is the spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, so I work under the office of Ryan Quarles, our agriculture commissioner, and I get to be the face of the Kentucky Proud label. So I get to go out and I get to be a part of farmers’ markets and cattle shows, you name it. If it’s related to farming, I’m probably there. I’ve seen more pigs than I ever thought I would see this year. I’ve held more sheep than I ever thought possible and it is an absolute pleasure. I’m getting a crash course in all things related to Kentucky agriculture.”
Francke said her favorite thing to do is visit with schools almost every day.
“Monday through Friday, I’m usually in a different county visiting two to three schools, primarily elementary schools, but we sneak a couple of high schools and colleges in there,” Francke said. “Those audiences are a little bit tougher; they’re not as impressed by the shiny hat (crown), but we work with it. I do my best, that’s for sure.
“I love getting to do my school visits. The Department of Agriculture makes it so that I get to visit any school completely free of charge to them, so I get to visit with students who otherwise wouldn’t get an opportunity to meet someone like Miss Kentucky or students who otherwise wouldn’t get someone to come into their county and just be welcomed and let them know that there is so much hope for their future, there’s so much possibility for them and that they have so much potential. It is an absolute honor to do what I do, and my school program is all about investing in yourself and taking care of other people.”
Francke said she tells students about the importance of eating healthful foods and being kind to others, in addition to other related topics. She said she tries to share ideas that she thinks she would have needed to hear at their age, and she prays that with each appearance, she says at least one thing that will stick with the individual students and have a positive impact on their lives.
Prior to being crowned Miss Kentucky, Francke started a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization called Adopt an Art. She said she created it because of a need she saw in her community and around the state in general.
“I was fortunate and honored to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts in 2013, and I was a drama alum,” she said. “When I was at GSA, I found that there were so many students who had so much talent and so much potential that had no opportunities in their communities to have local theater or local arts mentors. So I got really upset about it and I wanted to find a way to do something about it.
“I started looking and found that this (problem) not only existed in rural Kentucky, but it existed in Lexington. There were neighborhoods and suburbs in Lexington where families couldn’t afford to get their children or their students to arts classes or lessons after school, and they weren’t having it in school anymore due to budgetary cuts.”
Francke said she began working with the Fayette County school system to start Adopt an Art as an after-school program. She said she wrote the curriculum and found high school and college-age mentors who were talented and were trained to work with young children. She said the program has now had an impact on thousands of kids, and she hopes to expand it after her duties as Miss Kentucky wrap up.
After the Rotary meeting, Francke went to Southwest Calloway Elementary to speak to the entire student body at an assembly held at the end of the day. In addition to speaking about being Miss Kentucky and playing a game in which two students picked out the healthiest foods out of a grocery bag, she demonstrated her talent from the Miss Kentucky pageant by taking requests and singing a couple of Disney songs, receiving a rapturous response from the audience.
Francke said she would be returning to Southwest sometime in April with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Mobile Science Activity Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.