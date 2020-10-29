MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers have had their ups and downs this season with a couple of good performances to start the season, followed by a two-game slide, then another two-game winning streak and then capped with a heartbreaking, overtime-thriller that came up a point short against rival and long-time nemesis the No. 2 Mayfield Cardinals.
The opening contest of the season saw the Tigers (4-3) blister the Webster County Trojans on the road, to the tune of a 47-6 beatdown that did not even seem that close. Junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski managed the game quite well that night, engineering an efficient 5/7 passing for 109 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another, finishing with 57 yards on the ground. Senior running back Charvelle McCallister rushed for 124 yards and three scores as the visitors ran away with the road win, giving up their only touchdown with 3:00 left in the game. Sophomore kicker Kyra Jones also became the first female player to score points in a Tiger uniform as she kicked a 24-yard field goal in the 4th quarter.
The next game was more of the same, but at home for the first time. Murray soundly whooped the neighboring Trigg County Wildcats 41-6, led by McCallister’s all-around performance. The senior played both sides of the ball and grabbed an interception and broke the century mark in both rushing and receiving as he ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 118 yards receiving with a score, via Sokolowski’s second good performance under center again. The junior signal-caller was 8/16 this time with 211 yards, two touchdowns passing, 101 yards rushing and two scores on the ground. The two-headed monster for the Tigers had them roaring. The defense came to play against the Wildcats as well, not allowing them in to the endzone until the game was out of hand with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter.
The following two weeks saw a loss on the road to Crittenden County, 35-14, and a frustrating home defeat to Paducah Tilghman, 31-21, in a game that was very winnable if not for turnovers and costly penalties at the wrong times. Sokolowski came back down to earth over the course of the two weeks, throwing eight interceptions and limiting what the Tiger offense could do. Senior running back Brendan Dahncke was all over the field against Tilghman, leading the MHS rushing attack with 81 yards and a score as well as hauling in an interception.
Union County then came to Ty Holland Stadium and left with an 18-6 loss. Dahncke and Sokolowski carried the Tigers, filling in for a quarantined McCallister, by combining for 214 yards on the ground and three touchdowns while senior defensive back Dijon Miles led the defensive attack with seven tackles.
Next, the Tiger defense came up huge with a goal line stand on 4th-and-one in overtime. Caldwell tried to turn the corner and tie the game in OT but the defense held and didn’t let the ball-carrier in, preserving the win 41-34. Sokolowski shined with 7/12, 146 yards and two touchdown passes through the air, while scrambling for 118 and 3 scores on the ground. Dahncke contributed another 89 yards on the ground with a score. Freshman wide receiver Zavion Carman caught his first of what will probably be many of his touchdown passes in a Tiger uniform and junior linebacker Andrew Orr snagged one as well. The victory helped the Tigers climb to #10 in the 2A poll, setting up the aforementioned huge district game against Mayfield.
After letting Mayfield score first. Murray rallied to take a 14-7 halftime lead against the Cardinals on an 11-yard touchdown run by Dahncke and the return of McCallister, scampering 15 yards for his score. The Tiger defense was stout for two-and-a-half quarters until they let Mayfield tie the score at 14-14 midway through the third quarter and then both offenses bogged down forcing the game into overtime.
In the extra period, the Cardinals struck first on a touchdown pass to jump ahead 21-14, meaning the Tigers had to score the touchdown and extra point to stay alive. Sokolowski snuck through the middle of the line into the endzone from 6 yards out, and brought the score to 21-20, with an extra point being all that was needed to keep the game and Murray’s chance at the upset alive. Tiger coach Keith Hodge elected to take the aggressive play call and go for the win, going for two, instead of the safer call, the PAT kick. In an emotionally hyped scene, with the crowd excited and the team clamoring for the do-or-die finish, the Tigers came up just short when Sokolowski’s quick turn to the right and pass fell incomplete to the turf. Hard to blame Hodge for taking the chance to win there, being traditionally, a lot of underdogs go that route in that situation.
Tiger standout senior defensive lineman Sebastian Lawrence has anchored Murray’s defensive front over the course of the season, but his stats have been limited due to being double and triple-teamed at times as opposing offenses have to account for him. He’s showcased his athleticism at multiple positions this year as he played the wildcat position a handful of times, running in a score from nine yards out while knocking defenders over and fielded kickoffs at times, averaging 20 yards per return.
With all the pieces back and gelling together at the right time, the Murray Tigers are probably a little better than their 4-3 record indicates. If they can stay healthy and Sokolowski can be the game-manager that Hodge has called him to be, they can win against crosstown rival Calloway County (3-2) Friday night, finish Ballard Memorial relatively easily and enter the playoffs in great shape to get another crack at Mayfield, which they proved is beatable, if they don’t beat themselves.
