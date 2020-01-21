MURRAY — As the nation celebrated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday Monday, speakers at a breakfast in Murray reminded audience members of how prevalent lessons of history are today.
During Monday morning’s MLK Community Breakfast at Murray State University, it was one of the youngest speakers that hammered this point dramatically. Ernest Kenty, who is the president of Murray State’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Zeta Omicron Chapter, talked of his hometown, Birmingham, Alabama, which was in the middle of African Americans’ fight for equal treatment in the 1960s.
“I think back to when I was a kid and I’d learn how Dr. King was in jail in Birmingham, Alabama and my teachers would take us to institutions where King was kept and the park where people got hosed down (by firefighters) and downtown where police dogs attacked them. As a kid, I hated that,” Kenty said, telling the audience that he was not upset by the plight of the black people who faced these things. “I wanted to go to amusement parks. I wanted to go where my friends were. I didn’t appreciate it.”
Now, as a mature college student, he does.
“So I came to know that there are two types of people who live on the wrong side of history. There are some people that don’t know it all and fall victim to history repeating itself. There are also those that know history but ignore it,” Kenty said. “When you see something that is wrong, then change it!”
That is what MLK tried to do in the 1950s into the late ‘60s in the South, a place where black people faced terrible treatment under segregation, a system in which they were treated as second-class citizens. They were not allowed to vote in many places and, among many other injustices, they could not stay in the same hotels as whites or sit in the lower levels of movie theaters with whites.
King went to Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 to fend for a woman named Rosa Parks, who had been arrested for refusing to allow a white passenger to take her seat. Eventually, that law was changed, and King’s philosophy of non-violent protest was a big reason. That philosophy was adopted from India’s Mahatma Gandhi years earlier in response to India being under British rule.
“King visited Gandhi’s birthplace and learned about peaceful civil disobedience and a philosophy called truth in firmness,” said Monday’s keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Col. Charlie Sanders of Virginia, who is an alum of Murray State and was a trailblazer in his time at the university, becoming the first head of the MSU University Center Board. He was also the first black student to be elected vice president of the Student Government Association.
“‘You must be the change you wish to see in the world.’ Gandhi said that. Let that resonate for a moment. I like that because it challenges me. It’s easy to talk about change out there, but it’s hard to talk about change (in one’s heart).”
Sanders said there is treasure to be found in people of different cultures, unlike the South’s attitude during the height of the Civil Rights Movement in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
“I am willing to learn about your culture, and I’ve had the opportunity to travel to other parts of the world,” Sanders said. “I have found that when we humble ourselves as people and when we reach our hand across to other cultures, other ethnicities, other socio-economic groups, other denominations, people are willing to help themselves and reach their hand back to you.
“Everybody here has been wonderfully and fearfully made. God didn’t make any mistakes when He made you. There is not error in what God made you to be. Whether you’re of Asian (or any other) descent, you’re wonderfully and fearfully made. Whether you’re of African descent, European descent, you’re fearfully and wonderfully made. I celebrate the diversity of God!”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes told the crowd that he considers King one of the biggest inspirational men in his life, along with the Rev. Billy Graham, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. He then recited a pair of quotes from King he felt were meaningful for the day.
“I decided to stick with love; hate is too much of a burden to bear,” he said, moving on to, “We must learn to live together as brothers or we shall all parish as fools.”
Monday’s crowd was full of different races.
“I feel like I’m looking at a room full of Skittles right now,” Kenty said, smiling. “You’ve got so many different folks of different nationalities and that’s what today is all about.”
“This is one of the things (King) wanted to see,” said Murray State Director of Multicultural Affairs Dr. S.G. Carthell. “We are here today to rejuvenate you, but to also remind you as far as the vision of Dr. King.”
