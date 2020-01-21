MURRAY — Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered for many things.
The “I Have a Dream” speech is one. The fact that he was willing to be put in jail and persecuted for his efforts in helping African Americans be recognized as not a race, but Americans, is another. The fact he won the Nobel Peace Prize is still another.
However, until the past several years, another thing he desperately wanted for the world was really not all that well-known among the general public; he wanted people to serve. Now, many communities in the United States celebrate King’s birthday by incorporating a Day of Service program, and that is no different in Murray.
Monday saw the Murray-Calloway County community come together for a pair of causes. The first was the Give Back initiative that benefits local agencies through donations of a variety of items. The second part was at the former Fred’s location on the south side of Murray, where an army of volunteers gave the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace a helping hand by building beds for a few hours.
“I feel like just giving my time to God is the best thing you can do,” said Samantha Colon, who is a faculty member at Murray State University, and joined a large crowd of volunteers in helping Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “The thing is, I didn’t realize that there were so many kids in this community without a bed. That was an issue that was addressed in our church, so I figure that, instead of sitting at home binge-watching Netflix, it’s a lot better to spend my time that’s going to help people.
“This is definitely outside my comfort zone, but I figure if just keep in mind, ‘This is not for myself,’ I’ll get past that part of it.”
Julie Morris, who is a co-founder of the KenLake Region chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said she was overwhelmed with the large turnout Monday. Originally, she said plans were for two shifts of about 30 volunteers each to participate, which said was a reason for celebration already. However, when the time for this event to begin arrived, the crowd was much, much larger.
“We thought 30. It looks like we’ve got 70? Eighty? And we’ve got a second shift coming (later in the afternoon). It’s very exciting,” Morris said, noting that, before Monday, the agency, which has been in Murray since 2018, had delivered 371 beds for local families. “We’ll be delivering six more on Wednesday. We were thinking 20 would be made today, but I think we grossly underestimated that.”
Murray State was the collection zone for the Give Back campaign, which collected toiletries, cleaning items, non-perishable foods and more. United Way of Murray-Calloway County Executive Director Gerald Washington said the collections are then sorted and distributed to several of the agencies under the United Way umbrella.
“You look at personal hygiene items like we’re collecting today. Many people don’t have those or are able to have an adequate supply of them,” Washington said. “What’s great is you have Murray State students, faculty and the community all working together, bringing items in. Then we distribute those to the agencies, who are able to get them to the people who need them.”
Earlier Monday, Murray State President Bob Jackson had spoken at the annual MLK Community Breakfast on the campus and addressed the service aspect of King.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stated in a sermon, and it’s one of my favorite quotes, that life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ That’s what we need to remember this morning as we take an inventory of life,” Jackson said. “Let’s not make it just today. Let’s make it next week and next year and years to come in the spirit of Dr. King, to serve our students, our neighbors, the elderly, those in need, the poor, the sick and, as we were taught, the least, the last and the lost.”
