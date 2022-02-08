MURRAY - The Murray Ledger & Times posted a survey on its Facebook page in late January. The purpose of the survey was to quantify satisfaction with cell phone service. The two-question survey was completed by 103 individuals.
Most respondents (85%) reported having cell service through AT&T (51) and Verizon (37). The remaining 15% reported using another provider, specifically, five reported Straight Talk, four reported T-Mobile, three reported Cricket and three respondents reporting using a provider not listed.
An overwhelming majority of survey respondents (68%) reported being unhappy with their cell phone service, regardless of the provider. Specifically, 73% of AT&T users are not happy with their service, with the same being true of 70% of Verizon users. Of those who receive cell service from other providers, including Straight Talk, T-Mobile and Cricket, only 47% reported being unhappy with their cell service.
