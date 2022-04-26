MURRAY – A large part of Murray Main Street’s mission is to preserve historic downtown buildings, but with that mission often comes huge costs.
That is the case with the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St., which Murray Main Street acquired through a donation at the end of 2020. Now that the building is in the agency’s possession, members of Main Street’s board of directors are considering what to do with it and whether or not it will be possible to pay for it to be restored back into a usable space.
“(The building at) 208 Main St. used to be known as the Thurman Furniture building,” said Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright. “It was donated to Murray Main Street, and it’s a 32,000 square foot building. It faces Main Street and Third Street and it has a very large hole in the roof. Since we took possession of it (a little over) a year ago, we have had an assessment done. Because it had a hole in the roof for years, there’s mold and there’s asbestos and other things that need to be cleaned up.
“We did a full-blown environmental site assessment on it, and since that is completed, we know how much it’s going to cost to clean. We also have had a roofer go up there to assess what that is going to cost. We knew we needed to replace the roof, but we didn’t know how bad it was. Now we know how bad it is.”
Wright told the board last week that she was given an estimate of $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building. She said she had no reason to believe those quotes weren’t accurate, but with such large numbers involved, she plans on getting a second opinion from another contractor.
In an interview after the board meeting, Wright said the board had briefly considered applying for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program, but that program wasn’t applicable to this particular property. According to the EPA’s website, the Brownfields Program provides direct funding for assessment, cleanup, revolving loans, environmental job training, technical assistance, training and research.
“We were trying to seek a Brownfield grant for it, but it’s not bad enough for one of those grants because those grants are really for (buildings contaminated by petroleum and other hazardous materials), where they’re going to ruin the ground,” Wright said. “This is just asbestos and lead-based paint and mold. It’s not something that’s going mess up the water table or anything, so (a Brownfield application) won’t work. So we’re going to have to find other ways to help pay for it and there are some ways through the state that we can get funds to do that.”
If Murray Main Street were not able to secure any grant funding for the much-needed overhauls, Wright said the board would face a difficult decision because even though the building undoubtedly has value – both from historic and commercial potential standpoints – it will take a sizable investment before it is of use to anyone. Murray Main Street wants to preserve every downtown historic structure it can, and Wright said that is especially true for such a large, prominent building.
“It’s almost a full city block and it’s a very important piece of real estate in terms of the downtown. You don’t want to lose a full city block,” Wright said. “It’s worth something, but it’s not – because you can’t use it for anything. So we need to get it to a point where we can assess what we want to do with it. … We (also) have to get it to a point where people are interested in it.”
Wright said she hoped that if Murray Main Street is able to get enough funding to start repairs, there could be opportunities in the future for further investment and for someone to purchase naming rights on the building. She emphasized, though, that this possibility is would be a long time from now.
