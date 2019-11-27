MURRAY — Today and Thursday will see many residents throughout Murray and Calloway County cooking turkeys for their Thanksgiving feasts.
In some cases, this will involve a method that has become quite popular in the past several years: deep frying. The crispy skin protecting the juicy meat has become greatly desired by some Thanksgiving connoisseurs. However, this is also a method that comes with risk.
City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar took some time Tuesday to discuss some tips on how to make sure this process remains routine, instead of requiring a call to either the fire department or EMS.
“First of all, and this is a mistake many people make, is you need to make sure it is thawed and as dry as possible,” Molinar said. “You’re going to be dealing with hot oil and if it’s frozen, that causes a lot of water to become involved and hot oil and water do not mix. That oil can overflow (then mix with the heat source) and you’ve got a fire and that’s how you can get burned.”
The next safety tip is believed to have been involved in a late 2000s fire that destroyed an apartment complex in Princeton the day before Thanksgiving. This is where a tenant attempted to deep fry a turkey in an enclosed space. In this case, it was a garage.
The result was that about 30 people were left homeless that holiday.
“We don’t want that,” Molinar said. “You need to do it outside a good 10 feet from the house or building. Also, you need to do this on a flat surface. Some people try to do this on a hill and try to use something to prop up their fryer, but that’s not a good idea, because it could tip over.
“Also, you don’t need to be doing this on a deck or balcony, especially if you have an overhang above you. If something goes wrong, those flames are going to rise and set what’s above you on fire.”
Deep frying, though, is not the only hazard. Conventional oven roasting a turkey, as well as preparing the side dishes on a stovetop, is an activity Molinar said is best left to experienced chefs.
“This could also go for deep frying as well, but keep children and pets away from those areas,” he said. “You can only imagine how bad an accident would be when you’re talking about hot items like oil in the fryer or pots and pans on a stove. Along with that, never leave what you’re cooking unattended because you are talking about burners here. You need to watch them at all times.”
Molinar added that preventative measures can help keep things calm.
“When fires break out on a stove, a lot of times, people panic and try to put water on it. The best way to handle this, in most cases, is to simply put a lid on what is burning and move it away from the heat. Fire extinguishers also work well and, if you’re wanting to have a fire extinguisher nearby, I would suggest a BC or ABC dry chemical extinguisher.
“Also, going back to the deep fryer, have a bag of sand standing by. You can spread it over the top of the fryer if it were start burning, or you can also spread it over the oil if it escapes. You also will want to have some cool water standing by in case you get burned.”
