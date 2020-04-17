MURRAY — An investigation into a Wednesday morning house fire in Murray is leaning toward the cause being accidental in nature.
City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said Thursday that the fire originated at the rear of the single-story home at 1634 Olive St, and, more than likely was started by a cigarette that had smoldered for several hours after being discarded near the back deck. He also said this nearly became a serious situation as the lone occupant of the house was awakened by the smell of smoke coming into his bedroom.
“He had the window cracked open and he could smell smoke and he mentioned how it kept getting stronger and stronger. By the time he actually sat up in his bed, he realized that the fire was a lot closer to him than he originally thought,” Molinar said. “His bedroom is on the back side of the house, so the deck is immediately off his window, right inside the wall.
“Thankfully, he was awakened by the smoke. He said his first thought was it was coming from one of his neighbors, and he didn’t think anything of it until it got stronger.”
By the time the occupant left the residence, just before 9:45 a.m., Molinar said the fire was on the verge of entering the house itself. It eventually did penetrate the attic.
“Fire goes up, so it crept up on the exterior wall into the eaves (on the edges of the roof) and into the attic space, which was where the majority of the firefight ensued,” he said.
Molinar said that it appears the wheels were set in motion for this fire well before the first flames developed. He said the occupant told him that he and a friend had been in the back yard the previous evening and into the early-morning hours of Wednesday.
“They were out pretty late and you have a lot of leaves back there, lots of debris. You also had a table out there that included a couple of containers of lighter fluid that he uses for his barbecue and there were some coals under a table,” he said, adding that it appears a cigarette continued smoldering well after the friend had gone home and the occupant had gone to bed. “We had enough of a breeze blowing (that morning) that it eventually started the fire.
“This one could’ve been real bad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.