MURRAY — The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November election is this Monday, which means that those who have yet to do so still have the opportunity.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said the registration process is simple, and takes only about five minutes. She said that residents can fill out a registration form at her office or online, and people can also check to see if they are currently registered online as well.
“When you register to vote, you are going to put down your information and pick a party,” Faulkner said. “What party you pick matters for the May primary, and of course, Kentucky has closed primaries. If you put ‘other’ in Kentucky right now, you won’t vote in the May primary.”
Faulkner said that people can register as either Democrat, Republican or other. If no party is marked, Faulkner said that a person is automatically registered as other.
“If there is anything on the registration card that we can’t make out or is blank, we will consider them an incomplete registration,” Faulkner said. “We are here from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and people can also go online to register to vote.”
To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:
• Be a U.S. citizen.
• Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.
• Be at least 18-years-old on or before the General Election.
• Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.
• Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”
• Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.
Kentuckians who are 17-years-old but will be 18-years-old on or before November 5, 2019 are eligible to register and vote in the upcoming General Election.
Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than Oct. 7, 2019.
Faulkner said that people can check their current registration and register online themselves at elect.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.