MEMPHIS — One of the most revered sports figures in Murray and Calloway County’s history made his opinion felt on a very hot issue over the weekend.
Ja Morant – who in only two years with the men’s basketball program at Murray State, became a star of national proportions, leading the Racers to Ohio Valley Conference championships in both seasons, as well as a win in the NCAA Tournament – said Saturday that he had sent a letter to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes about a statue that honors Confederate veterans from the Civil War.
In the letter, Morant, who is a starting guard for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, asked for the statue to come down from its place at the northeast corner of the Calloway County Courthouse in downtown Murray.
Here is what Morant wrote:
“To the Honorable Kenneth C. Imes,
My name is Ja Morant. I was a student-athlete at Murray State University (2017-19), member of the Racers OVC Conference championship basketball team and the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. I want to introduce myself to you and share my concern about a symbol of white supremacy, racism and hate on display in the community. I am writing to ask that you immediately remove the Confederate statue in the court square of downtown Murray.
“I am extremely proud of my ties to Murray State. I am honored to have spent two years at the university. My college experience positioned me for success and truly helped me achieve my dreams. Murray felt like a second home from the minute I stepped on campus and became a part of the Murray State community. It is full of people, families and students from all different backgrounds. As a young black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred.
“Given recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s necessary to act now. We can’t change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism. Please help us take a stand and remove this symbol of hatred and oppression.
Sincerely,
Ja Morant.”
Imes said Saturday that he had not received the letter, but had seen it displayed on social media, including Facebook.
This comes as the statue has become a strong discussion topic in the community since a Murray State assistant football coach, Sherman Neal, sent a letter to various local government officials asking for the removal of the statue, which depicts Confederate States of America Gen. Robert E. Lee. The statue was financed in 1917 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
At that time, the Calloway County Fiscal Court authorized the use of courthouse land for the placement of the display.
Neal sent his letter earlier this month as protests were beginning to take place nationwide. These were in response to the recent deaths of several African-Americans, including George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, and Breonnna Taylor, who was shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while officers were executing a no-knock search warrant.
In recent days, though, monuments honoring Confederate leaders have become targets of the protests, with some being taken down. One occurred in Louisville after a judge ruled it should be removed, while others have been ripped from their bases by protestors.
Locally, the Murray City Council drafted a motion Thursday night in which it pledged to form a committee to draft a resolution asking the fiscal court to join the council in declaring that the statue should be removed. The fiscal court will meet Wednesday and has said that it will address the issue at that time.
