MURRAY — Friday was Ja Morant’s Day in Murray, Kentucky.
The highest NBA draft pick in the history of Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program made a return to the place he set records, helped win games and captured the hearts of Racers fans everywhere. His visit was part of a caravan with his new team, the Memphis Grizzlies, and it did not take long for representatives of the Murray State community, from the fans, to the students, to even local school children, to learn where he was.
This was exhibited in full as he walked from Wells Hall, following a brief meeting in the office of President Dr. Bob Jackson and his former coach, Matt McMahon, to the Curris Center for an autograph session. After making the turn on the sidewalk leading from Wells to the campus mall starting near the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center, the scene resembled what the day was, in fact, meant to be, as hundreds of fans suddenly lined up behind Morant and Grizzlies officials and followed him to the Curris Center in a scene resembling a conquering hero returning home in a Hollywood movie.
As he talked with Grizzlies officials, Morant gave them a lesson on Murray hospitality.
“Most people have heard of Kentucky,” he said, referring to the state’s more famous basketball commodity, the University of Kentucky. “But they’ve never heard of Murray. It’s nice here. They love you here.”
Then, one of the many photographers gathered to capture Morant Mania while attempting to backpedal on the brick walkway of the mall, asked the obvious question: “How does it feel to be treated as a hero?”
“I’m speechless,” Morant said. “I can’t do nothing but smile.”
The mad scene was especially pleasing to someone who accompanied Morant on his return to the place that paved his path to becoming the No. 2 overall choice in this year’s NBA draft — Morant’s father, Tee.
“It means a whole lot to see all of the support that they give him here,” Tee said. “But it’s just like when he first came here and started doing what he was doing. Back then, I told the people of Murray that I love them for loving him.
“This is definitely an honor for me and I know it is for him too. I love it. I love the excitement and I especially love all those little kids screaming.”
Those children were students at nearby Murray Elementary School, many of whom came wearing either Murray State clothing or clothing representing the Grizzlies.They also were some of the loudest participants Friday, screaming “Morant!” in unison as he passed Waterfield Library, where several of the students were able to get an up-close look at a player who left perhaps the largest hoof print ever on the Murray State program.
“He’s a pathway guy,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, who said the Grizzlies visit developed in just the past few days. “We got a call on Monday from the Grizzlies and they were just gracious enough to include Murray in their normal caravan (an activity where players and coaches, sometimes cheerleaders, of a team travel to towns inside their main area of fan support). So we were working through some logistics with that and we are really glad Ja is coming back to campus today.”
Saal said this marked something that was overdue.
“After he did his draft announcement (when he declared himself eligible for the draft), he just kind of disappeared after that time, so we didn’t get the chance to do the proper sendoff. So today we’re doing another welcome and enjoying the time with Ja today. He created a pathway, and that is another affirmation where people can see their way to the NBA through Murray State and we owe him a lot.”
His initial appearance came outside of Wells Hall. There, a large throng, mostly of students, even some members of the Racer Band, formed a long line leading to the front steps. Among those waiting was junior Kailey Bold of Millstadt, Illinois.
“I had class at 9:30 and was done at 10:20 (some 10 minutes before Morant’s scheduled arrival), so, yeah, it worked out pretty good. I popped out of class and was ready to see Ja,” said Bold, one of several students who came bearing fans featuring Morant’s face. “I’m just here to give him one last goodbye before he goes off to Memphis.
“I think it’s really cool being from Murray. Everybody really has to come together (in a small town) and it shows how close we are in this community and how much we love the Racers, and I definitely don’t think the support will end here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.