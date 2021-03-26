FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be opened to a wider group of Kentuckians.
Currently, anyone 50+ years of age can sign up for the vaccines, but the Governor stated, “Starting this coming Monday, we are asking all of our vaccination clinics to open up to individuals 40 and older. This will mean everyone in 1A, 1B and 1C, it’s open for you; and now individuals 40 and up as well. That was the next priority group after 1C.”
Last Thursday, Beshear also said that he hopes to open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and older no later than April 12.
There were 726 new cases of the coronavirus reported Thursday, which the Governor said was the lowest Thursday total in at least a month. It raises the pandemic total to 423,414. The top 10 counties were Jefferson with 121, Fayette 49, Scott 39, Kenton 34, Daviess and Simpson 22, Christian and Warren 15, while Boone and McCracken had 14.
