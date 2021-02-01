Morgan: Burned structure was unoccupied

MURRAY – Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said a structure that burned just northeast of Murray late Friday night was luckily unoccupied, so no one was injured.
Morgan said the fire was reported on Rowland Road at 11:23 p.m. Friday, and about 22 volunteer firefighters responded with seven trucks. He said the crew was on the scene for about two hours, and although more than half of the structure had already collapsed by the time firefighters arrived, they were able to keep the blaze from spreading farther.
“Even with it being abandoned, there were still some other buildings there,” Morgan said. “From what I understood from talking to some of the neighbors, the property had just changed hands. Somebody had bought the house, which I guess had some acreage with it. They had actually started to tear it down, and the guy that bought it was out of town, him and his family, according to the neighbors. I haven’t talked to him to see if someone might have been there that afternoon, maybe working. It could be something as simple as somebody throwing a cigarette down.
“You could tell they had been cleaning up around the place. I had driven by that location before, and it had been cleaned up quite a bit around the house. I was told they were going to tear the house down and were going to clean it up too. There was no electricity hooked up, but there was still a shop and another outbuilding, and it was sitting close to a wooded area, so you have to worry about all that, even though it’s abandoned.”
Morgan said some new volunteers had recently joined CCFR, so with no people or nearby homes in danger, the agency was able to use the call as somewhat of a training exercise.
“We’ve got some new people, and we haven’t had many house fires or big fires like that since they’ve joined, so we used it more as a way to guide them and have some hands-on training,” Morgan said. “Luckily, it wasn’t right next to somebody’s house that we would have to worry about protecting. It was a little more relaxed since we knew people were tearing it down already and it was an abandoned house.
“Of course, I knew we were supposed to have some strong winds Saturday, so that was something else I was concerned with. I didn’t want the wind picking up on Saturday and blowing (embers) out in the woods; then we’d have other problems. So we went ahead and tried to put it out like we normally do even if it was an abandoned house, and it gave us a little more time to let the new guys learn and for us to try to teach them and give them experience on the hose and showing them what to look for.”
Morgan said that years ago, CCFR was allowed to acquire homes set for demolition to conduct “train burns” for its firefighters, but the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t allow that to be done as easily anymore.
